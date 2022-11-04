virginians encouraged to drive with caution against collisions with deer

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, which means shorter daylight hours and an increased risk of vehicle collisions with deer.

Deer mating season and migration contribute to an increase in vehicle-deer crashes in the fall, according to a press release. November is the peak month for insurance claims related to collisions with deer.

The State Corporation Commission’s Bureau of Insurance reminds drivers to remain alert for deer while driving on Virginia roads.

“A deer in the roadway poses a threat to even the most careful driver,” Virginia Insurance Commissioner Scott White said in the press release. “As fall arrives, contact your insurance agent or company to find out if your automobile policy provides coverage for claims involving a crash with deer or other wildlife.”

The press release stated that liability insurance coverage only in Virginia may not cover damage to your vehicle from collision with a deer, which usually falls under an optional coverage called “other-than-collision” or “comprehensive.” Comprehensive coverage often also covers damages to your vehicle caused by theft, wind, hail, flood, fire or vandalism.

If you hit a deer while driving, notify law enforcement and your insurance company as soon as possible. Take photos of the damage to your vehicle and of the scene of the crash to file with your insurance claim. Call a tow truck if you see leaking fluid, tire damage, broken lights or other damage.

To avoid hitting a deer, lower your speed and stay alert. If a deer runs into the road in front of your vehicle, stay in your lane and brake carefully. Crashing into a deer is often safer for the driver and occupants than swerving sharply and putting other vehicles and occupants at risk.

The Bureau of Insurance is ready to assist Virginians with questions regarding auto and many other types of insurance. For more information, call 1-877-310-6560 or in Richmond at 804-371-9741 or visit online.