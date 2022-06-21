Virginia War Memorial awards scholarships to graduating seniors from Charlottesville, Henrico County

The Virginia War Memorial has announced the 2022 recipients of its Marocchi Memorial Scholarships.

Clay Mountcastle, director of the Virginia War Memorial, recognized both scholarship recipients at the 66th annual Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony in Richmond on May 30.

Receiving $2,500 college scholarships each were:

Danielle Kruise, a graduating senior at Hermitage High School in Henrico County, who will attend Liberty University this fall and enroll in the U.S. Air Force ROTC program

Yanik Alex Brandon, a graduating senior at Charlottesville High School in Charlottesville, who will attend Virginia Tech this fall and enroll in the U.S. Army ROTC program

“We are always proud to honor our Marocchi Scholarship winners during the Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony,” said Mountcastle. “These young men and women represent the ideal of service to our nation, which is first and foremost on our minds on this very special day.”

The scholarship was established in memory of the late Rear Admiral John Marocchi of Rappahannock County and is administered by the Virginia War Memorial Foundation, a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services.

Marocchi Memorial Scholarships are awarded annually by the Virginia War Memorial. Applicants must plan to pursue a program of study in a Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program at a Virginia public or private university that will lead to service in the Armed Forces of the United States.

For more information, visit https://vawarmemorial.org/learn/contests-scholarships/