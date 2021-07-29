Virginia Tech’s Brock Hoffman picked for Wuerffel Trophy watch list

Virginia Tech offensive lineman Brock Hoffman has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, an award that honors a student-athlete’s commitment to serving his community.

The Statesville, N.C., native is also a nominee for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, which also recognizes FBS student-athletes for their efforts in the community.

The Wuerffel Trophy, the premier award in college football for community service, is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement. The award honors its namesake, Danny Wuerffel, who won the Heisman in 1996 as the quarterback for the Florida Gators.

Hoffman started all 11 contests at center for Tech in 2020. He helped the Hokies lead the ACC in rushing (240.1 ypg). Tech scored 27 rushing TDs on the season and amassed better than 200 rush yards eight times, 250+ six times and 300 or more rushing yards on three occasions.

Hoffman was twice named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week in 2020. He was an All-ACC first-team honoree of Eric Mac Lain and was an honorable mention pick on the official All-ACC squad.

During his time at Virginia Tech, Hoffman has made a positive impact in both the New River Valley, as well as his hometown in North Carolina. He has served as a mentor to students at Prices Fork Elementary School in Blacksburg as well as his former elementary school in his hometown. Hoffman serves as a strong advocate for making healthy lifestyle choices and stresses the importance of developing good habits in the classroom.

Among his many other community outreach efforts, Hoffman served as a social influencer to raise awareness for last year’s virtual Polar Plunge which benefitted Special Olympics Virginia. He also organized a book drive and a card-writing campaign to benefit residents of Richfield Senior Living in Salem.