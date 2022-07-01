Virginia Tech stays hot on football recruiting trail
For the fourth straight day, Brent Pry and the Virginia Tech football team have picked up a commitment.
On Thursday, the Hokies got a commitment from 3-star linebacker Caleb Woodson from Haymarket. On Friday, it was Highland Springs star safety Braylon Johnson.
Woodson, the 12th commit of the 2023 class, chose Tech over Virginia and Wake Forest. The was the third linebacker commit in as many days, following Tavorian Copeland and Aycen Stevens.
On Friday, it was Johnson who made his choice, with the 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back becoming the 13th commit. He chose Tech over Shane Beamer’s South Carolina. His father, Loren Johnson, played cornerback at Tech from 1995-98.
The commits come as fantastic news for a class that has taken a little while to get going, something that isn’t all that shocking with a new coaching staff.
Tech now has six commitments from Virginia for the 2023 class, with several targets expected to make their college choices in the coming days.
Story by Roger Gonzalez