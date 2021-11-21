Virginia Tech loses first game since Fuente departure, falling at Miami, 38-26

Virginia Tech made things interesting after falling behind 21-3 early, but Miami was able to hold on for a 38-26 win in a three-plus-hour downpour in South Florida Saturday night.

Tech (5-6, 3-4 ACC) was playing its first game since coach Justin Fuente parted ways with the athletics program earlier this week.

The ‘Canes (6-5, 4-3 ACC) scored TDs on their first four possessions to lead 28-13 at the half. The Hokies got back to 31-26 after a Connor Blumrick-to-Kaleb Smith 7-yard TD pass, then after recovering an onside kick, Blumrick connected with Da’Wain Lofton for a 4-yard score.

Tyler Van Dyke, who threw for 357 yards and three TDs on the night, hit Mike Harley in stride for a 55-yard score to push the margin to 12 in the fourth quarter.

