Virginia Tech adds South Florida transfer Michael Durr

Published Wednesday, Apr. 14, 2021, 4:39 pm

Virginia Tech basketball coach Mike Young announced the signing of transfer Michael Durr on Wednesday.

Durr, a center from South Florida who averaged 8.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.9 blocks this past year, will be able to play immediately for the 2021-2022 academic year and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

A three-year letterwinner for the Bulls, Durr faced the Hokies this past season in Bubbleville and put together a 10-point, seven-rebound performance Nov. 29.

“We have worked really hard as a staff to add not only size but quality people to our program and we have found that with Michael,” Young said. “He brings immediate experience and skill to our front court and is someone we were familiar with after facing a good South Florida team this past November. I am excited about the direction this class is going and I can’t wait to get Michael here this summer with our group.”

