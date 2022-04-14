Virginia swimmer Kate Douglass named ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Virginia junior Kate Douglass was named the 2022 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and Virginia had 20 student-athletes named to the All-ACC Academic Swimming & Diving teams.

This is the first ACC Scholar-Athlete Award for Douglass, who is a statistics major. The CSCAA and ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Year earned seven All-America honors, winning three individual NCAA titles and four relay NCAA titles. The Pelham, N.Y., native set American records in all three individual NCAA wins. She finished first in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard breaststroke to lead UVA to its second-straight NCAA Championship. Douglass also won three ACC individual titles, winning the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly, to help UVA to its third consecutive ACC Championship.

Douglass is one of 13 Cavaliers to be named to the women’s 2022 All-ACC Academic Team. She joins freshman Ella Bathurst, junior Jennifer Bell, junior Charlotte Bowen, junior Lexi Cuomo, junior Maddie Donohoe, sophomore Abby Harter, senior Jessica Nava, junior Ella Nelson, freshman Reilly Tiltmann, sophomore Alex Walsh, freshman Gretchen Walsh and sophomore Sophia Wilson.

UVA’s men had seven selected to the All-ACC Academic Team with freshman Jack Aikins, freshman Connor Boyle, sophomore Matt Brownstead, junior Josh Fong, senior Justin Grender, junior August Lamb and junior Jack Wright earning the honor.

The ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards were established in September of 2007 to be awarded annually to the top junior or senior student-athlete in their respective sports. Candidates for the awards must have maintained a 3.0 grade point average for their careers, as well as a 3.0 for each of the last two semesters.

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.

The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released in July.

