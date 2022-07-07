Virginia residents encouraged to participate in national transportation survey
In today’s data-driven world, survey results often determine which programs get funding and which do not.
Virginia residents are encouraged to participate in two surveys if chosen randomly through United States mail.
Conducted every five to seven years, the National Household Travel Survey enables the Federal Highway Administration to collect data on trends in personal and household travel. If selected, respondents will receive a secure website to answer questions about their household, vehicles and daily travel. The survey takes approximately 15 minutes to complete, and respondents who answer the questions will receive a $10 check in the mail. Depending on a respondent’s answers to survey questions, follow-up questions may be asked and additional compensation provided.
The survey began in January and will continue until next January. For more information, visit nhts.ornl.gov.
The Virginia Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment and WBA Research are conducting a 20-minute survey to support the Virginia Transportation Plan (VTrans), which provides guidance for the development of transportation goals, objectives and projects.
If randomly selected, respondents will use a unique six-character password to access a secure website, and receive a $10 e-gift card for completing the survey. Respondents who prefer to answer by phone may call 833-397-4141 to schedule an interview.
The VTrans Biennial Transportation Survey began July 8 and will continue through October.
Survey results remain confidential, and help officials and planners determine where and how to make transportation investments such as bridges, roads, cycling and walking paths, and other transit projects.