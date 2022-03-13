Virginia Festival of the Book to host Augusta County author Clifford Garstang

The 2022 Virginia Festival of the Book will host award-winning author Clifford Garstang at the Central JMRL Library on Thursday, March 17, at 4 p.m.

Author of the novels Oliver’s Travels and The Shaman of Turtle Valley, Garstang is also the author of What the Zhang Boys Know, a novel in stories that won the Library of Virginia Award for Fiction, and two collections of short stories, In an Uncharted Country and House of the Ancients and Other Stories. He is also the editor of the anthology series, Everywhere Stories: Short Fiction from a Small Planet, which features stories set in countries around the world, as well as the co-founder and former editor of Prime Number Magazine. A former Peace Corps Volunteer and international lawyer, Garstang lives near Staunton, Virginia.

Garstang will participate in the program “Uncertainty Within,” discussing novels that explore themes of uncertainty and longing through the intimate and confounding relationships among their characters, asking readers to consider anew: Where is the boundary between self and other? Garstang will be joined by Sharon Harrigan, author of Half, and Lesley Wheeler, author of Unbecoming. Specific information about the program can be found at VaBook.org.