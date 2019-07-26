Virginia farmers markets taking part in 11th annual celebration

The American Farmland Trust’s 11th annual Farmers Market Celebration will run through Sept. 23.

The celebration was established as a way for marketgoers to recognize their favorite farmers markets across the nation, acknowledging those who have contributed to their communities. It operates through an online referral system linked to the AFT Farmers Market Celebration.

Visitors to markets.farmland.org/#vote endorse or vote online for their favorite farmers markets. The market with the most votes at the end of the event will win AFT’s national People’s Choice award. Awards also will be given to the top farmers markets in the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Pacific regions.

Consumers have the option to post about their favorite farmers markets on social media using the hashtag #OnMyFork, which casts three additional votes for their markets of choice.

“It’s truly a celebration; it’s an opportunity for amplified storytelling all summer long,” noted Alex Johnson, AFT membership coordinator. “Not only does the Farmers Market Celebration showcase what’s special about local food, it gives a platform to those who want to showcase their stories as well.”

Two Virginia markets were among last year’s top five nationwide: the Charlottesville City Market and the Williamsburg Farmers Market.

According to Tracy Frey, executive director of the Williamsburg market, this year’s event has been highly anticipated in the community.

“Williamsburg Farmers Market is excited each year to participate and actively campaigns to be one of the leading markets in America. One of the benefits of this celebration is the comments from voters that we use in our marketing throughout the year; we love hearing from customers about their favorite part of the market, and also how our programs are impacting customers.”

