Virginia Craftsmen Showroom opens March 1 inside Hardesty-Higgins House Visitor Center

The Hardesty-Higgins House Visitor Center has added Virginia Craftsmen Showroom.

Local photographers Ashley and Ryan Swartz, along with Roy Swartz, Ryan’s father, have filled the Zirkle Library inside the Hardesty-Higgins House with unique pieces from “The Old Virginia collection,” artifacts, period catalogs and photography.

Consultations are available online at Ryan@VirginiaCraftsmen.us or by calling 540-246-7028, for those wishing to purchase these beautifully made and historically accurate pieces of furniture.

Virginia Craftsmen, founded in 1927 by Walter Zirkle, Sr., still makes and retails high-quality antique reproduction furniture. Each Virginia Craftsmen antique reproduction is crafted by hand. The artisans work from carefully preserved and irreplaceable original patterns, as well as precise drawings of the actual historic pieces. The Hardesty-Higgins House was formerly known as “The Craft House.”

Plan to view these unique pieces during the grand opening on Friday, March 1st from 5 pm – 7pm. The Swartz family will be in attendance to answer any questions you might have on the furniture or the history of Virginia Craftsmen.

To read more about the history of Virginia Craftsmen, please see the attached or visit our blog at VisitHarrisonburgVA.com/blog.

The Tourism division operates the Visitor Center at Valley Mall and the Hardesty-Higgins House Visitor Center a state certified facility which provides space for rack cards, brochures, and various other print publications.

Businesses can display posters as well as event and special promotional flyers. Businesses within the city are encouraged to display retail merchandise, antiques, art, and provide live demonstrations to promote business in the City of Harrisonburg.

The Hardesty-Higgins House Visitor Center operates Monday-Sunday 9am-5pm.

