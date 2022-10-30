VDOT updates schedules for road work, maintenance in Valley, Central Virginia

Staunton District

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for utility work, Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 23 to 25, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Exit 55, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work along off-ramp, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 56 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Alternating shoulder closures for painting of Route 763 bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday (October 30).

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Exit 180, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work along off-ramp, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Exit 191, northbound – Shoulder closures along ramp to I-64 westbound for painting of overpass bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday (October 30).

*NEW* Exit 195, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work along off-ramp, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 42 (Virginia Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Augusta County line and Black Oak Lane for maintenance to bridge over Cove Creek, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 11.

*UPDATE* Route 42 (Virginia Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Goshen town limits and Route 39 (Maury River Road) for maintenance to bridge over Calfpasture River, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 11.

*NEW* Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Westbound right shoulder closures between Route FR-742 (Memorial Lane) and Route FR-743 (Hilltop Lane) for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 669 (Beatty Hollow) – Flagger traffic control between Route 670 (Borden Road) and Route 60 (Midland Trail) for maintenance of bridge over Whistle Creek, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 763 (Lincoln Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 788 (Warm Run Road) and Route 631 (Old Buena Vista Road) for painting of I-81 overpass bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday (October 30).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads, pavement patching, and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 100 to 96, westbound – Overnight single lane closures for rumble strip installation, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of November 17.

INTERSTATE 81

Exit 221, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work along ramp to I-64 eastbound, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Monday (October 31).

*NEW* Mile marker 223 to 224, northbound – Left shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for survey and soil-testing work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of November 29.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Closed to northbound traffic just north of Route 11 (Commerce Road) due to railroad crossing maintenance, 9 a.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Sunday (November 4-6). Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control as needed for utility work between Route 848 (Rankin Lane) and Route 633 (Patton Farm Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday (October 31).

Route 662 (Greenville School Road) – Flagger traffic control just west of Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) for maintenance to bridge over Pine Run, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 4.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 247 to 250, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for work-zone barrier installation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night. Work is related to Route 720 overpass bridge replacement.

*NEW* Mile marker 260 to 252, southbound – Right shoulder closures for tree trimming and brush removal, Tuesday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Flagger traffic control for preparation work to replace Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue), 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through November 23.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Follow posted detour. Speed limit on detour route is 25 miles an hour. Estimated project completion April 2023.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211/340 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 340 south and Rappahannock County line, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

Route 211/340 (Lee Highway, Luray) – Turn lanes closed to Route 737 (Northcott Drive) and no left turns for westbound traffic onto Route 211 Business (West Main Street). Traffic restrictions are for road improvements through Sunday (October 30). Follow posted detours. Project completion scheduled for December 2022.

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Shoulder closures for road improvements between Route 211 (Lee Highway) and Carillon Drive through December 6.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 737 (Northcott Drive) – Closed between Route 211/340 and Route 211 Business (West Main Street) for road improvements and roundabout construction through December 2022. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 282 to 294, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Sunday night (October 30).

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 314 to 317, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, including along Exit 315 off-ramps, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 321 to 317, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of November 14.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 659 (Valley Mill Road) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road/First Woods Drive), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound and westbound left lane closures for utility work between Route 991 (Regency Lakes Drive) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road/First Woods Drive), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 5.

Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) – Alternating lane closures for storm sewer installation between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Skirmisher Lane, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.

Route 37 – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures between Route 622 interchange and Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) interchange for pavement work, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures between Route 642/847 Tasker Road/Hillandale Lane and Route 11 (Valley Pike) interchange for maintenance to various bridges, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures for utility work between Route 756 (Macedonia Church Road) and FR-1053 (Clydesdale Drive), 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 18.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Alternating lane closures for turn lane construction between Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) and Route 1116 (Carolyn Avenue), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.

Route 1220 (Denny Lane) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 7 (Berryville Pike) and dead end, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Possible shoulder closures for utility work between Route 616 (Messick Road/Richardson Road) and Stoney Point Way, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 30.

*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Northbound overnight left lane closures for barrier installation near Country Club Road, Monday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

Lynchburg District

Amherst County

Route 29 Business (NBL &SBL between Smokey Hollow Dr. and Route 460 Bypass) – Milling and paving started July 11 Lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely.

Route 606 (Fox Hall) – Rural rustic project.

Route 682 (Woody’s Lake Road) – Starting August 15, Woody’s Lake Road will be open from Route 29 business to Route 1310 (Trojan Road) to two-way traffic. Route 1310 (Trojan Road) will be open to two-way traffic. Route 682 (Woody’s Lake Road) from Route 1310 (Trojan Road) will be open to one-way traffic flowing east to Route 1329 (Wildwood Drive) thru Dec 15. Changes in traffic pattern are likely. Est. comp Nov 15, 2022

Bedford County

Route 221 Forest Rd. intersections Route 1425 Graves Mill and Route 1426 Gristmill Rd. – Lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely. Started May 1 2022 and est. comp. May 18, 2023.

Campbell County

Route 29 N over NSRR, near airport –Bridge and approach work; est. comp. May 2023.

Route 29B Timberlake Road intersection Route 622 Waterlick Road – Safety improvement project lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely Starting May 1 est. comp. May 12, 2023. Starting Oct.10 a detour will be put in place between Timberlake Rd and Progress Dr. from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM. Traffic will be routed from Waterlick Rd. on to Progress Rd on to Crowell Ln. and back to Timberlake Rd. Police , Signs and Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic.

Route 29 South/Route 460 West– Temporary westbound lane closures.

Route 128 – Long line painting operations from Route 460 to Lynchburg City limits.

Route 623 – Road Closure. Motorists should expect delays due to a bridge replacement project on Route 623 in Campbell County. Route 623 (Town Fork Road) will be temporarily closed from Route 625 (Austin Mill Road) to Route 682 (Leesville Road). Road closure began August 15th, 2022 and is planned until November 18th, 2022.

Charlotte County

Route 649 (Coles Ferry Road) – Rural rustic project.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Halifax County

Routes 501 & 610 – Passing lane project. Use caution during changing road conditions & traffic patterns. 35 mph at all times during construction. Beginning on September 27, 2022, weather permitting, one way detours will be removed with two way traffic pattern along Route 501 and Route 610. Lane closures and shoulder closures will continue. Fixed completion- May 5, 2023.

Lynchburg

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave–Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement. Northbound 29/eastbound and westbound 460 speed limit 45 mph. Lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely. Completion July 31, 2023.

Nelson County

Ro­ute 60 over James River – Bridge Deck replacement. Lane closures and changes in traffic patterns rescheduled and began the week of June 6. Est. comp July 14, 2024.

Route 151 between Route 638 and Route 250 – Milling and paving starting Sept 21. Lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely.

Route 635 (Rockfish School Lane) – Culvert replacement project. Motorists should expect delays on Route 635 in Nelson County. A temporary roadway and crossing will be installed for vehicular traffic while the culvert on Route 635 (Rockfish School Lane) is under construction. Construction is scheduled to begin September 26th 2022 and is planned until November 18th, 2022.

Pittsylvania County

Route 29 at Bannister River – Road closure for bridgework. Motorists should expect delays on Route 29 at the Bannister River in the Tightsqueeze area of Pittsylvania County. The northbound bridge will close for repair and both north and south traffic will cross the southbound bridge. Bridgework began April 4 and continuing until approximately August of 2023.

Route 29B – Working on preventative maintenance on Traffic flashers at Route 41 and 1408.

Route 57 – Working on preventative maintenance on Traffic flashers at Route 41.

Route 601 (Hubbard Road) – Rural rustic project.

Route 845 (Hinesville Road) – Road closed for bridge repairs. Motorists should expect delays due to bridge repairs on Route 845 in Pittsylvania County. Route 845 (Hinesville Road) will be temporarily closed to thru traffic from Route 844 (Mt. Cross Road), to the intersection of Route 882 (Medical Center Road). This section of Route 845 will be closed 11/28/2022 – 12/02/2022.

Prince Edward County

Route 460 – Sign work near Appomattox.

Culpeper District

Albemarle County

(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile, alternating lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64 between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

S. 250 (Old Ivy Road) between the Nelson County line and the City of Charlottesville line, Sunday through Saturday, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 6 (Irish Road) between the Nelson County line and the Fluvanna County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 20 (Valley Street) between the Town of Scottsville and the eastbound ramp of Interstate 64, Saturday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) between Route 20 (Scottsville Road) and the Fluvanna County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and U.S. 250 (Ivy Road)

Interstate 64 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures with mobile work zone between mile marker 116 and mile marker 119, in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures at between Route 646 (Lovers Lane) and Route 860 (Klockner Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge repairs. Expect mobile alternating lane closures between mile marker 109 and mile marker 111, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Underground cable installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive) and Route 1694 (Branchlands Boulevard) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) — Pipe repairs/installation. Lanes closed in the northbound and southbound lanes at Route 708 (Secretarys Road). Drivers should follow detour signs directing them around the work daily. Project completion date, Nov. 18, weather permitting.

(UPDATE) Route 1116 (Riverbend Drive) Other construction. Expect right shoulder closures at Route 1140 (South Pantops Drive), in the southbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Signal installation for diverging diamond interchange. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson Parkway) and Route 1146 (Hunters Way), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Drivers should use caution and be alert for workers near the roadway.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Drivers should be alert for equipment, workers, and flaggers directing traffic to a detour around the work area. Follow signs through the work zone.

City of Charlottesville

Interstate 64 Tree removal operations. Expect left shoulder closures between mile marker 104 and mile marker 125, in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.to 4 p.m.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Mowing operations – Expect mobile alternating lane closures, daily, in the following areas.

S. 29 (James Monroe Highway), between the Madison County line and the Fauquier County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

S. 211 (Lee Highway) between Route 613 (Waterloo Road) and Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) U.S.17 (Winchester Road) – Road Closure. Expect a detour around the work zone. Drivers should pay attention for detour signs around the work zone between Route 55 (East Main Street) and Route 1002 (Sunset Lane), Sunday, 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

(UPDATE) Mowing operations – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Sunday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., in the following areas.

S. 17 (James Madison Highway) between Route 687 (Opal Road) and the Stafford County line in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 29 (James Madison Highway) between Route 651 (Freemans Ford Road) and the Prince William County line in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 211 (Lee Highway) between Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) and the Town of Warrenton, in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) between U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) and the Prince William County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between Route 656 (Remington Road) and Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) in the southbound lanes, daily. Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Dump truck deliveries. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Bridge replacement project. Expect lane and shoulder closures between Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

Greene County

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures with mobile work zone, between U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) the Madison County line, in the northbound lanes, Sunday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 810 (Dyke Road) – Tree trimming operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 633 (Amicus Road) and U.S. 33 (Stanardsville Bypass), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations. Expect mobile work zone with left lane and shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Madison County

Route 230 (Orange Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between Route 700 (Wrights Lane) and Route 697 (Bootons Lane), in the eastbound lane, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway – Mowing operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 613 (Waterloo Road) and U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree removal operations. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between U.S 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 48 (Skyline Drive), in the westbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.