VDOT updates road work, maintenance schedules for Route 29, I-81 corridors

Shenandoah Valley

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 10, eastbound and westbound – Right lane closures for inspection of bridges over Route 600 and Johnson Creek, Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 14 to 7, westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 15 to 16, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 26 to 29, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, including along Exit 27 off-ramp, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 159 (Dunlap Creek Road) – Flagger and pilot vehicle traffic control for milling, paving and striping operations between I-64 interchange and Route 311 (Kanawha Trail), 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 1101 (Winterberry Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) and Route 1107 (Mountaineer Drive) for inspection of bridge over Jackson River, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching, pipe replacement and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 45 to 48, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Mile marker 56 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Alternating shoulder closures for painting of Route 763 bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday (October 30).

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Exit 175, northbound – On-ramp from Route 11 narrowed for spill cleanup, Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mile marker 178 to 183, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, including along Exit 180 off-ramps, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 178 to 185, northbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning operations, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Exit 191, northbound – Shoulder closures along ramp to I-64 westbound for painting of overpass bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday (October 30).

Exit 205, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work along off-ramp, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 42 (Virginia Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Augusta County line and Black Oak Lane for maintenance to bridge over Cove Run, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

Route 42 (Virginia Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Goshen town limits and Route 39 (Maury River Road) for maintenance to bridge over Calfpasture River, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 763 (Lincoln Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 788 (Warm Run Road) and Route 631 (Old Buena Vista Road) for painting of I-81 overpass bridge, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday (October 30).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mobile lane closures for mowing. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 84 (Mill Gap Road) – Shoulder closures between Route 637 (Dug Bank Road/Maple Sugar Road) and Route 220 (Jackson River Road) for tree removal operations, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday.

Route 250 (Mountain Turnpike/Highland Turnpike) – Shoulder closures between Route 637 (Dug Bank Road) and Route 629 (Strait Creek Road) for tree removal operations, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, adding stone to unpaved roads, pavement patching, and ditch work. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 95 to 100, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday night.

INTERSTATE 81

Exit 221, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work along ramp to I-64, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 31.

Mile marker 233 to 237, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

Mile marker 234 to 237, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for survey and soil-testing work, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 235 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 994 bridge, Monday and Tuesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) – Shoulder closures between I-81 interchange and Route 792 (Brand Station Road) for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 276 (Keezletown Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving and shoulder widening between Route 2004 (Bluestone Drive) and Rockingham County line, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Monday.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Edelweiss Lane and Route 694 (Swartzel Shop Road), 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Monday.

Route 363 (College Lane) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between just east of Route 11 (Lee Highway) on Blue Ridge Community College campus, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Monday.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control as needed for utility work between Route 848 (Rankin Lane) and Route 633 (Patton Farm Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 31.

*NEW* Route 612 (New Hope-Crimora Road) – Road closed to through traffic between Route 784 (Pine Bluff Road) and Route 608 (Battlefield Road) for pipe replacement, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow posted detour.

*UPDATE* Route 662 (Greenville School Road) – Flagger traffic control just west of Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) for maintenance to bridge over Pine Run, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 4.

*UPDATE* Route 692 (Rocky Spring Lane) – Flagger traffic control near Route 600 (Mable Valley Road) for bridge maintenance, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 263, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 261 to 263, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 793 overpass bridge, Monday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 259 (West Lee Street, Broadway) – Flagger traffic control for preparation work to replace Linville Creek bridge between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1411 (Shenandoah Avenue), 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through November 23.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 682 (Friedens Church Road) – Closed between Route 867 (North River Road) and Route 989 (Creekside Drive) for roadway improvements and bridge replacement at Pleasant Run. Follow posted detour. Speed limit on detour route is 25 miles an hour. Estimated project completion April 2023.

Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) – Closed between Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) and Route F-238 (Buffalo Drive) for replacement of Route 720 bridge with estimated completion in fall 2023. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 4113 (Country Club Road, Harrisonburg) – Flagger traffic control between Linda Lane and Blue Ridge Drive for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge, Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211/340 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 340 south and Rappahannock County line, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

Route 211/340 (Lee Highway, Luray) – Turn lanes closed to Route 737 (Northcott Drive) and no left turns for westbound traffic onto Route 211 Business (West Main Street). Traffic restrictions are for road improvements through Sunday (October 30). Follow posted detours. Project completion scheduled for December 2022.

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Shoulder closures for road improvements between Route 211 (Lee Highway) and Carillon Drive through December 6.

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing operations. Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 737 (Northcott Drive) – Closed between Route 211/340 and Route 211 Business (West Main Street) for road improvements and roundabout construction through December 2022. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Shoulder closures for utility work on parts of Route 621 (Keystone Road) and Route 624 (Pine Grove Road), 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Thursday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 263 to 283, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for tree removal operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 267 to 270, southbound – No lane closures but survey work in the right-of-way, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 269 to 272, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 720 overpass bridge, Monday through Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 282 to 294, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Sunday night (October 30).

*UPDATE* Mile marker 295 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for pavement marking operations and barrier installation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Friday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed between Route 720 (Wissler Road) and Mount Jackson town limits, weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Work zone speed limit 45 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are for replacement of North Fork Shenandoah River bridge. Estimated completion August 2023.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 636 (Sand Ridge Road) – Road closed near Route 653 (Brook Creek Road) for Toms Brook bridge work through Friday. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 300 to 308, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for pavement marking operations and barrier installation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Friday night.

*NEW* Mile marker 301 to 307, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for truck scales maintenance, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 321 to 317, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of November 14.

*NEW* Mile marker 323 to 325, northbound – Overnight right lane closure for spill cleanup, Thursday night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound and westbound left lane closures for utility work between Route 991 (Regency Lakes Drive) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road/First Woods Drive), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 5.

Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) – Alternating lane closures for storm sewer installation between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Skirmisher Lane, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound and southbound overnight single lane closures between Route 622 interchange and Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) interchange for pavement work, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Route 37 – Northbound and southbound single lane closures near Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) interchange for maintenance to bridge over Route 522, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures for utility work between Route 756 (Macedonia Church Road) and FR-1053 (Clydesdale Drive), 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 627 (Reliance Road) – Alternating lane closures for turn lane construction between Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) and Route 1116 (Carolyn Avenue), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.

Route 642 (Tasker Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 1030 (Mimosa Drive) and Route 37, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday (October 22).

Route 1210 (Dogwood Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work near Route 1208 (Cardinal Lane) intersection, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.

Route 1220 (Denny Lane) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 7 (Berryville Pike) and dead end, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Alternating lane closures on Route 657 (Senseny Road), Route 736 (Rossum Lane), Route 867 (Twinbrook Circle) and Route 868 (Glenridge Drive) just west of Clarke County line for road improvements and utility work, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 6, 2023.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for pavement marking operations and barrier installation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Friday night.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Possible shoulder closures for utility work between Route 616 (Messick Road/Richardson Road) and Front Royal town limits, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

Culpeper District

(Route 29: Albemarle County to Northern Virginia)

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Litter pickup operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 118 and mile marker 119, in the westbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures with mobile work zone between mile marker 116 and mile marker 119, in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Roadway sweeping. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Shoulder repairs. Expect lane closures at Route 720 (Harris Creek Road), in the northbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect mobile alternating lane closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 1571 ((Lewis & Clark Drive) and Route 1510 (Camelot Drive), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 643 (Rio Mills Road) and Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between 1510 (Camelot Drive) and Route 1570 (Northside Drive) in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 649 (Proffit Road) at Route 819 (Judge Lane), in the northbound lanes, with flaggers, Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Road closed between Cowan Road and Pinkerton Drive, all lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64 at mile marker 122, in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64 between Exit 124 (Charlottesville/Shadwell) and U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Interstate 64 at mile marker 126 in the westbound lanes.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) at Route 720 (Harris Creek Road) in the northbound lanes.

Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124, in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 — Mowing operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Underground cable installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive) and Route 1694 (Branchlands Boulevard) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) — Pipe repairs/installation. Lanes closed in the northbound and southbound lanes at Route 708 (Secretarys Road). Drivers should follow detour signs directing them around the work daily. Project completion date, Nov. 18, weather permitting.

(NEW) Route 1116 (Riverbend Drive) Other construction. Expect right shoulder closures at Route 1140 (South Pantops Drive), in the southbound lanes, Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Signal installation for diverging diamond interchange. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson Parkway) and Route 1146 (Hunters Way), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Drivers should use caution and be alert for workers near the roadway.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Drivers should be alert for equipment, workers, and flaggers directing traffic to a detour around the work area. Follow signs through the work zone.

City of Charlottesville

Interstate 64 Tree removal operations. Expect left shoulder closures between mile marker 104 and mile marker 125, in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.to 4 p.m.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Mowing operations – Expect mobile alternating lane closures, daily, in the following areas.

S. 29 (James Monroe Highway), between the Madison County line and the Fauquier County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

S. 211 (Lee Highway) between Route 613 (Waterloo Road) and Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 66 at mile marker 24 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) between Route 687 (Opal Road) and the Culpeper County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, daily, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., in the following areas.

S. 17 (James Madison Highway) between Route 687 (Opal Road) and the County of Stafford in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 29 (James Madison Highway) between Route 651 (Freemans Ford Road) and the Prince William County line in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 211 (Lee Highway) between Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) and the Town of Warrenton, in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) between U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) and the Prince William County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between Route 656 (Remington Road) and Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) in the southbound lanes, daily. Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Dump truck deliveries. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Bridge replacement project. Expect lane and shoulder closures between Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

Greene County

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures with mobile work zone, between U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) the Madison County line, in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations. Expect mobile work zone with left lane and shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Roadway sweeping. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 139, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Super load – Expect mobile work zones with slow-moving vehicles, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 136 and mile marker 177 in the eastbound lanes, Wednesday.

S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between Exit 136 (Gordonsville/Palmyra) and the Fluvanna County line in the southbound lanes, Tuesday.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 230 (Orange Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between Route 700 (Wrights Lane) and Route 697 (Bootons Lane), in the eastbound lane, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) Brush removal – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers, 8 a.m. to 3p.m. in the following areas:

S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and the Warren County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday.

Route 231 (F T Valley Road) between U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) and the Madison County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday.

(UPDATE) Mowing operations – Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures and slow-moving vehicles in the following areas:

S. 211 (Lee Highway) between Route 48 (Skyline Drive) and Waterpenny Lane, in the westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 211 (Lee Highway) between Route 613 (Waterloo Road) and U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree removal operations. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between U.S 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 48 (Skyline Drive), in the westbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lynchburg District

(Nelson County-south)

Amherst County

Route 29 Business (NBL &SBL between Smokey Hollow Dr. and Route 460 Bypass) – Milling and paving started July 11 Lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely.

Route 29/Route 130 Ramp – Long line painting operations.

Route 29/Route 60 Ramp – Long line painting operations.

Route 606 (Fox Hall) – Rural rustic project.

Route 682 (Woody’s Lake Road) – Starting August 15, Woody’s Lake Road will be open from Route 29 business to Route 1310 (Trojan Road) to two-way traffic. Route 1310 (Trojan Road) will be open to two-way traffic. Route 682 (Woody’s Lake Road) from Route 1310 (Trojan Road) will be open to one-way traffic flowing east to Route 1329 (Wildwood Drive) thru Dec 15. Changes in traffic pattern are likely. Est. comp Nov 15, 2022

Bedford County

Route 221 Forest Rd. intersections Route 1425 Graves Mill and Route 1426 Gristmill Rd. – Lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely. Started May 1 2022 and est. comp. May 18, 2023.

Buckingham County

Route 679 (Paynes Pond Road) – Ditch work.

Campbell County

Route 29 N over NSRR, near airport –Bridge and approach work; est. comp. May 2023.

Route 29B Timberlake Road intersection Route 622 Waterlick Road – Safety improvement project lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely Starting May 1 est. comp. May 12, 2023. Starting Oct.10 a detour will be put in place between Timberlake Rd and Progress Dr. from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM. Traffic will be routed from Waterlick Rd. on to Progress Rd on to Crowell Ln. and back to Timberlake Rd. Police , Signs and Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic.

Route 29 South/Route 460 West– Temporary westbound lane closures.

Route 460/Route 29 Ramp – Long line painting operations.

Route 623 – Road Closure. Motorists should expect delays due to a bridge replacement project on Route 623 in Campbell County. Route 623 (Town Fork Road) will be temporarily closed from Route 625 (Austin Mill Road) to Route 682 (Leesville Road). Road closure began August 15th, 2022 and is planned until November 18th, 2022.

Charlotte County

Route 649 (Coles Ferry Road) – Rural rustic project.

Cumberland County

Route 621 over Appomattox River – Bridge replacement. Fixed completion – November 2022.

Halifax County

Route 58 – Working on preventative maintenance on Traffic signals at Route 931.

Route 501 – Working on preventative maintenance on Traffic signals at Route 654.

Routes 501 & 610 – Passing lane project. Use caution during changing road conditions & traffic patterns. 35 mph at all times during construction. Beginning on September 27, 2022, weather permitting, one way detours will be removed with two way traffic pattern along Route 501 and Route 610. Lane closures and shoulder closures will continue. Fixed completion- May 5, 2023.

Route 612 (Clay’s Mill School Road) – Rural rustic project.

Lynchburg

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave–Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement. Northbound 29/eastbound and westbound 460 speed limit 45 mph. Lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely. Completion July 31, 2023.

Nelson County

Ro­ute 60 over James River – Bridge Deck replacement. Lane closures and changes in traffic patterns rescheduled and began the week of June 6. Est. comp July 14, 2024.

Route 151 between Route 638 and Route 250 – Milling and paving starting Sept 21. Lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely.

Route 635 (Rockfish School Lane) – Culvert replacement project. Motorists should expect delays on Route 635 in Nelson County. A temporary roadway and crossing will be installed for vehicular traffic while the culvert on Route 635 (Rockfish School Lane) is under construction. Construction is scheduled to begin September 26th 2022 and is planned until November 18th, 2022.

Route 687 (North Fork Road) – Rural rustic pipe replacement.

Route 718 (Mountain Cove) – Road closure for slope failure repairs to begin Oct 3rd and last approximately 10 days weather dependent.

Route 722 – Closed due to storm impact. Estimated reopening October, weather permitting.

Pittsylvania County

Route 29 at Bannister River – Road closure for bridgework. Motorists should expect delays on Route 29 at the Bannister River in the Tightsqueeze area of Pittsylvania County. The northbound bridge will close for repair and both north and south traffic will cross the southbound bridge. Bridgework began April 4 and continuing until approximately August of 2023.

Route 601 (Hubbard Road) – Rural rustic project.

Prince Edward County

Route 15 (Farmville Road at Intersection of Rte. 133/692 Kingsville Road) – Road construction ongoing with lane closures expected with traffic running on maintenance stone at times along Route 15. Roundabout traffic configuration established on Wednesday August 17, 2022. Use caution during changing road conditions & traffic patterns.

Route 460 – Sign work near Farmville.

Route 702 – Rural rustic project.