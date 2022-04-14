VDOT lifts lane closures to ease Easter weekend travel hopping

As the spring comes into full swing across the Commonwealth, it’s time to plan ahead for holiday season travel. To help motorists get to their destinations without hassle, VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for the Easter holiday from noon Friday, April 15 until noon Tuesday, April 19.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. A full listing of those lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website.

Northern Virginia

Find directional schedules for the reversible 95 and 395 express lanes, and information for the 495 Express Lanes at www.expresslanes.com.

Hampton Roads

I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV Diamond Lanes and 64 Express Lanes – There are no HOV Restrictions or Express Lane Tolls on Sundays. The 64 Express Lanes in Norfolk may be used at no cost to motorists outside of normal operating hours. To learn more about the 64 Express Lanes, visit www.64expresslanes.org.

Stay safe

Do your part to make travel safer for all:

Obey posted speed limits and give yourself time to reach your destination

Buckle up and ensure children and car seats are secured

Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you

Use your signals for lane changes and turns

Keep an emergency preparedness kit in case of a breakdown

Don’t drive distracted, and speak up if someone else is doing so

Real-time traffic info

VDOT’s free mobile 511 app offers information about construction, traffic, incidents and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather and more. Traffic information is also available at 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 from any phone.

To report a road problem or get answers to transportation questions, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center around the clock at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

