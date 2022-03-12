VDOT: Be alert for high winds, drifting snow on Shenandoah Valley roads

A late season winter storm has departed the Shenandoah Valley after leaving several inches of snow on Saturday. The area received generally two to three inches with some higher amounts on the ridges.

For the late afternoon and into the night motorists should be alert for high winds, blowing or drifting snow and a refreeze on the region roadways.

Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District will have crews out overnight to monitor and treat roads as needed. Motorists should drive with extreme caution and be aware that cleared roadways could be covered again with blowing or drifting snow.

VDOT advises checking the Virginia 511 system at www.511Virginia.org prior to travel. Downed power lines and downed trees may have closed some roadways or caused delays across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Always drive defensively and use a seatbelt. Daylight savings time begins on Sunday, March 12 and will appear in 511 time-stamps on traffic alerts.

Here are the road conditions as of 5 p.m. in the Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District:

Interstate 64 – Clear conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta County.

Interstate 66 – Clear conditions in Warren County

Interstate 81 – Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Frederick counties.

Primary roads – Minor conditions in Highland, Shenandoah, Frederick, Warren and Clarke counties. Clear conditions in Bath, Alleghany, Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham and Page counties.

Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Warren, Shenandoah and Frederick counties. Minor conditions in Highland, Alleghany, Rockingham, Clarke and Page counties. Clear conditions in Bath, Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

For winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.