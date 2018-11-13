VCU rolls past Bowling Green, 72-61

VCU forced 27 turnovers, its most in three years, while redshirt junior guard Marcus Evans and freshman guard Vince Williams combined for 24 points, as the Rams defeated Bowling Green, 72-61, Monday at the E.J. Wade Arena.

After eight lead changes in the first 10 minutes of the first half, VCU (3-0) used an 11-4 burst to turn a 19-17 lead into a 30-21 advantage with 5:56 left in the period. Bowling Green (1-2) would not seriously threaten the rest of the way.

After the Falcons cut VCU’s lead to 30-24, the Rams went on a 12-1 run to give them a 42-25 just before halftime, and the Rams would go on to lead by as many as 25 with 9:53 left.

Evans provided 12 points, five steals and three assists in just 17 minutes off the bench, while Williams supplied a season-best 12 points and three rebounds.

Bowling Green was led by Demajeo Wiggins as he scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in 30 minutes.

VCU returns to action on Monday, Nov. 19 when it takes on Temple in the semifinal round of the Legends Classic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. That contest will tip-off at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN3.

