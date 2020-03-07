VCU loses again: Davidson tops Rams, 75-65

VCU started the season in the Top 25, and as recently as Feb. 12, the Rams were 35th in NET, 39th in KenPom, sitting pretty in terms of NCAA Tournament resume.

A 75-65 loss at Davidson Friday night concluded a disastrous 2-8 finish to the regular season for VCU, which has fallen all the way to being the nine seed in next week’s A-10 Tournament.

The Rams (18-13, 8-10 A-10) led 35-33 at the half, and it was 53-51 VCU following an alley-oop dunk by Hason Ward with 12:09 remaining.

Davidson (16-14, 8-10 A-10) responded with a 22-2 run over the next eight minutes, sparked by 10 points from Grady, to take a commanding 74-55 lead with 4:00 left.

Bones Hyland led VCU with 17 points, shooting 5-of-7 from deep. Marcos Santos-Silva added 12 for the Rams, who will face eight seed UMass in the A-10 Tournament on Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Davidson was led by Kellan Grady’s 18 points. Reigning A-10 Player of the Year Jon Axel Gudmunsson added 17 points and six rebounds.

Story by Chris Graham

