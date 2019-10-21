VCU Basketball ranked in preseason AP Top 25

VCU Basketball was ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press’ first top 25 poll of the 2019-20 season, released Monday.

VCU, which returns four starters and eight of its top nine scorers from last year’s 25-8 team that reached the NCAA Tournament, garnered 193 points in the poll. Two of VCU’s 2019-20 opponents were also ranked: LSU (22) and Purdue (23). The Rams’ schedule this season also includes Florida State, Tennessee, Davidson and Dayton, which all received votes.

It’s VCU’s first appearance in the AP Top 25 since Feb. 23, 2015, when the Rams were 24th. VCU received votes in the AP poll for several weeks last season.

The Rams will host Virginia State on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Siegel Center at 7 p.m. in their final tune-up for the 2019-20 season. VCU will put its national ranking on the line for the first time on Tuesday, Nov. 5 when it opens against St. Francis (Pa.) at the Siegel Center.

