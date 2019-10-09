UVA’s Douglass named Women’s ACC Swimmer of the Week

Published Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019

UVA freshman Kate Douglass (Pelham, N.Y.) was named the ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week for her performance in her collegiate debut, the Trojan Swim Invite (Oct. 4-5).

Douglass led the Cavaliers in their opening weekend, capturing four first-place finishes and recording five swims that rank in the top 10 all-time at UVA.

Douglass opened the meet with a first-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley. The freshman swam a time of 1:55.15, the second-fastest performance in school history. She followed with the top time in the competition and fifth-fastest performance in UVA history in the 50-yard freestyle at 22.12.

On Saturday, Douglass captured the top time in the 100-yard breaststroke and third-fastest time in school history, finishing with a time of 59.55. She placed second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 51.58. The time was the best by a collegiate athlete at the competition and tied for second all-time in program history. Douglass rounded out her individual events with a second-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle. The freshman touched the wall with a time of 48.45, which placed her seventh all-time in program history in the event.

Additionally, Douglass helped the women’s 200-yard medley relay to a first-place finish. She swam her 50-yard butterfly split in 22.98 to help the Cavaliers record a time of 1:38.67 at the meet. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, she swam as the leadoff swimmer, recording a split time of 22.35. Virginia finished second in the event with a time of 1:31.11.

Douglass currently sits atop the NCAA in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard breaststroke, 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard individual medley. She ranks second in the NCAA in the 100-yard freestyle.

Douglass and the Cavaliers will return to action on Oct. 18 for a two-day tri-meet in Ann Arbor, Mich., against Michigan and Tennessee.