UVA to move classes online ‘for the foreseeable future’

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan announced Wednesday that the school, in response to the deepening coronavirus outbreak, is moving classes online with a plan to reassess after April 5.

“We will not be holding classes on Grounds for the foreseeable future, quite possibly through the end of the semester,” Ryan said in a statement.

Online classes will begin Thursday, March 19.

Students who are away on spring break are “strongly encouraged” to return home or to remain home if they are already there.

Students on Grounds and in Charlottesville are strongly encouraged to return home by this weekend.

“We recognize that some students cannot go home, for a variety of reasons, ranging from the fact that their hometowns or countries are not safe to the fact that their only homes are in Charlottesville,” Ryan said. “We will continue to provide housing for students living on Grounds who genuinely cannot return home, and we will continue to provide dining services, though they will be modified. We will also offer assistance to students on financial aid who need help in returning to their homes.

“With the help and creativity of faculty and staff, we will make sure you are able to meet your academic requirements remotely, and we will pay special attention to graduating students,” Ryan said. “You will be hearing from deans and professors over the next week with details about your classes, including any clinical, experiential, performance-based, or studio learning that may require alternative arrangements.”

University events with more than 100 people are prohibited for the foreseeable future and should be postponed, cancelled, or offered virtually.

At this time, these restrictions do not apply to athletic events or events at JPJ, both of which remain under discussion and consideration.

The University – including University buildings and the Health System – will remain open, and the goal is to bring students back to Grounds as soon as it can be done safely.

“While we hope to do so before the end of the semester, we may not be able to and are working on a number of contingency plans, including plans for graduation,” Ryan said.

See the Current Students FAQ for more information. These will be updated regularly.

See the Faculty and Staff FAQ for more information. These will be updated regularly.

