UVA Lacrosse: Lars Tiffany named ACC Men’s Lacrosse Coach of the Year

UVA men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Lacrosse Coach of the Year. It marks the 10th time a UVA head coach earned the honor and is the first time since Dom Starsia took home the accolade in 2009.

“This honor is a testament to the commitment from each of Virginia’s student-athletes and assistant coaches to put the team’s objectives at the forefront,” said Tiffany. “I am grateful to coach driven young people, men who are willing to literally hurl their bodies into the fray in order to realize a successful mission. This group of athletes has earned the ACC title due to unique sacrifices and, to my good fortune, the willingness to give each other their voices, their best in practice, and most importantly, their hearts.”

Tiffany is the third different UVA head coach to be named ACC Coach of the Year. Starsia took home the accolade eight times between 1995-2009, while Jim Adams was honored in 1990. This is the third career league coach of the year honor for Tiffany. He was the Ivy League Coach of the Year in 2015 and 2016.

Notre Dame’s Bryant Costabile was named ACC Offensive Player of the Year, Duke’s JT Giles-Harris was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year and North Carolina’s Caton Johnson was named the ACC Freshman of the Year.

UVA returns to action on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament when Robert Morris comes to Klöckner Stadium. Faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPNU.

