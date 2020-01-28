UVA Football: Season tickets go on sale on Wednesday

Published Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, 5:31 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

UVA Football season tickets for the six-game 2020 home schedule will go on sale beginning Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 9 a.m.

The season ticket renewal and Virginia Athletics Foundation Priority Points ordering deadline is April 30.

Fans renewing their seats or ordering new season tickets by March 6 will be entered to win a number of prizes.

Virginia’s 2020 home schedule features:

VMI (Sept. 12)

UConn (Sept. 19)

North Carolina (Oct. 3)

Miami (Oct. 31)

Louisville (Nov. 7)

Pitt (Nov. 21)

Each of UVA’s six home games will be played on Saturdays in 2020. Kickoff times will be announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference at a later date.

“The atmosphere at Scott Stadium last season was vibrant and energetic,” UVA head football coach Bronco Mendenhall said in a release from the school. “I noticed it on the sidelines. What I saw was people enthusiastically behind the team, having fun and enjoying themselves. We truly appreciate the support and loyalty. A lot of fans came back to the program last season and we noticed. I said last year we were on the tipping point of making Scott Stadium a special place to play. I would love to see us continue to move in that direction for the upcoming season.”

Virginia opens the 2020 season at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game vs. Georgia. The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, Sept. 7 in Atlanta.

Tickets in UVA’s seat block for this game will go on sale in February.

Season Ticket Pricing

Fans have five different price options from which to choose when purchasing 2020 season tickets. Scott Stadium seating sections are designated Priority ($395), Prime ($360), Hooville ($290 – lower level, closed endzone), Choice ($220) and Value ($129).

UVA faculty, staff and young alumni receive a discounted price point for each of these seating options.

Season ticket holders who purchase tickets in Priority, Prime and Hooville seating areas for the 2020 season prior to April 30 will have the opportunity to renew their seats at the same price for the 2021 season, which includes home dates against Duke, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and William & Mary.

How to Purchase Tickets

Season tickets may be purchased online at UVATix.com starting Jan. 29 at 9 a.m. Season tickets may also be ordered over the phone or in-person Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall. The ticket office phone number is (800) 542-8821.

Related