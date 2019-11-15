UVA Football: Burney, Mack earn CoSIDA Academic All-District Honors

Published Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, 8:53 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

UVA defensive lineman Richard Burney and inside linebacker Jordan Mack were named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team.

Virginia is part of District 3 and both Burney and Mack will be on the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot.

Burney (Sr., Chesapeake, Va.), who previously earned a degree in American studies, is currently working on a master’s of education in the Curry School. Burney has appeared in all 10 of UVA’s games with four starts. He has notched 17 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack. He has also broken up a pass and been credited with four quarterback hurries.

Mack (Sr., Lithonia, Ga.) is a finalist for the Campbell Trophy and is on track to graduate in December with a degree in youth and social innovation, finishing in three-and-a-half years. Mack is No. 2 in the ACC and No. 19 in the nation with 7.0 sacks. His 7.0 sacks rank No. 7 among the nation’s linebackers.

First-and second-team academic All-Americans will be announced in early December.

Related

Comments