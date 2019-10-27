UVA ends fall with 14th-place finish at The Landfall Tradition

The UVA women’s golf team wrapped up the fall portion of its schedule Sunday with a 14th place finish at The Landfall Tradition in Wilmington, N.C.

The Cavaliers shot 8-over 296 on Sunday for a three-day total of 30-over 894. No. 9 South Carolina captured the team championship at 7-under 857, one of just two squads in the 18-team field to finish below par.

Freshman Virginia Bossi (Como, Italy) led the Cavaliers with a 34th-place finish, shooting 5-over 221. She finished the event with a round of 2-over 74 on Sunday. It marked the first time in her career she has been the team’s top finisher.

Sophomore Riley Smyth (Cary, N.C.), UVA’s top performer in its last two outings, was 48th at 224. She shared the team’s low final-round score with sophomore Haeley Wotnosky (Wake Forest, N.C.) as both players carded round of 1-over 73. Wotnosky was 52nd at 225.

Senior Julia Ford (Shrewsbury, Mass.) shot 230 for 54 holes and placed 64th while junior Beth Lillie (Fullerton, Calif.) was 83rd at 235. Ford posted a final-round score of 77 while Lillie shot 76.

UVA returns to action on Feb. 16 when the Cavaliers host the IJGA Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club in Guadalajara, Mexico.

