UVA Basketball on the big screen at The Paramount

Published Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, 5:30 am

The Paramount Theater will broadcast live on the big screen a variety of upcoming UVA Basketball road games.

On Saturday, Feb. 8, UVA will travel to Louisville to take on the Cardinals at the KFC Yum! Center. On Saturday, Feb. 15, the ‘Hoos will travel south to take on the Tar Heels of North Carolina. And on Saturday, Feb. 22, the Hoos will make their way to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers at the Petersen Events Center.

These live broadcasts are free and open to the public. Concessions will be available throughout the game.

Pre-registration is encouraged and can by completed by calling The Paramount’s Box Office at 434.979.1333, online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the Box Office Monday through Friday from 10:00AM until 2:00PM.

