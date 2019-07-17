UVA basketball national champions license plate now available

The Virginia DMV is teaming up with the University of Virginia to share the excitement of the men’s basketball team’s success by offering a limited edition license plate featuring the 2019 national champions logo.

The plate is now available for purchase at any DMV customer service center, mobile office or online at dmvNOW.com. The plate is $25 annually plus the cost of the registration and can be personalized for $10. UVA license plates are part of DMV’s revenue-sharing program; $15 of the $25 fee is returned to the university to support student scholarships. UVA has received more than $1.9 million from the revenue-sharing program since it was established in 1992.

“License plates are traveling billboards so this is a great way for fans to show their school spirit while supporting student scholarships,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “The limited edition plates won’t be available forever, so fans are encouraged to get theirs soon.”

DMV also offers license plates as ornamental souvenirs which make great gifts for students, alumni and diehard fans. Souvenir plates are for display only and cannot to be used on motor vehicles. Each souvenir plate costs $10 and can be personalized for an additional $10. Souvenir plates can be purchased online at dmvNOW.com.

In addition to the national champions plate, DMV offers two other UVA designs featuring the Rotunda and the Block V mark. Currently, more than 7,300 Virginians have UVA plates on their vehicles.

The three UVA designs are among the more than 250 special interest license plates available from DMV.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google