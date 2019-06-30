UVA Basketball: Caffaro helps Argentina to second straight win in FIBA U19 World Cup

UVA Basketball edshirt freshman Francisco Caffaro had nine points and seven rebounds in 20 minutes to help Argentina to a 76-71 win over Philippines in FIBA U19 World Cup play on Sunday.

Caffaro, a 7’1″ center, was 4-for-7 for the field in the win, and also blocked three shots.

The four-star recruit in the Class of 2018 is averaging 13 points, six rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game in this year’s World Cup, shooting 57.9 percent from the floor.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google