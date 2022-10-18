Menu
uva basketball alum deandre hunter signs 95m extension with atlanta hawks
Sports

UVA Basketball alum De’Andre Hunter signs $95M extension with Atlanta Hawks

Chris Graham
Last updated:
deandre hunter
De’Andre Hunter at the 2019 Final Four. Photo: Chris Graham

De’Andre Hunter is getting paid. The 2019 #4 overall pick signed a four-year, $95 million extension with the Atlanta Hawks on Monday that will make him the highest-paid UVA Basketball alum.

Hunter, entering his fourth season, has averaged 13.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for the Hawks in 139 NBA games.

The one knock on Hunter, a key piece on the 2019 UVA national-title team, has been durability. He has yet to play more than 63 games in an NBA season, missing significant time in both 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 with a litany of injuries.

Hunter is a solid perimeter shooter – he shot a career-best 37.9 percent from three-point range last season – but his value is on the defensive end.

According to ESPN Stats and Information data, Hunter matched up on defense against 2022 NBA All-Stars 761 times, and the All-Stars recorded a 45.7 percent effective field goals percentage in those matchups – ranking Hunter in the top-10 among 57 players to record 500-plus matchups.

The average annual value of Hunter’s new deal, which kicks in next season, is $23.9 million.

Malcolm Brogdon, who is set to earn $22.6 million with the Boston Celtics this season, signed a two-year extension with the Cs that will pay him $22.5 million per season through 2024-2025.

Joe Harris is set to earn $18.6 million this season in Year 3 of a four-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets that will pay him $19.9 million in 2023-2024.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

