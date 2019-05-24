UVA Baseball loses to Miami at ACC Baseball Championship: Awaits NCAA fate

Fourth-seeded Miami (39-17) pulled away late with a five-run eighth inning rally and captured a 10-3 victory over ninth-seeded Virginia (32-24) in pool play at the ACC Baseball Tournament.

The loss is damaging for UVA’s NCAA Tournament hopes. The ‘Hoos have now lost three straight games, and await the word of the tournament selection committee on Monday.

Holding a two-run lead going into the eighth, Miami sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs to open up the seven-run advantage. The five-run inning was the sixth by a Cavalier opponent this season. Virginia committed an uncharacteristic, three fielding errors in the game, leading to three unearned runs. Coming into the game, Virginia was ranked second in the ACC with a .979 fielding percentage.

With the game knotted at two, Miami took the lead for good when it plated three runs in the fifth inning, two on a two-out, Virginia fielding error. Hurricane shortstop Freddy Zamora drove in the go-ahead run on an infield bunt single down the third base line, scoring Jordan Lala.

Jack Weiller (Katonah, N.Y.) helped Virginia erase a 2-0, first-inning deficit with a two-out, game-tying RBI double to right field that scored Nic Kent (Charlottesville, Va.). Weiller later pulled the Cavaliers within two runs with his second double in the bottom of the sixth. For the day he finished 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI, his sixth multi-hit effort of the season.

Virginia starting pitcher Noah Murdock (Colonial Heights, Va.) settled in after allowing two runs in the top half of the first. He posted three-straight scoreless innings before being lifted after the two-run defensive miscue. He struck out three batters in 4.2 innings pitched and was charged with three earned runs.

Kent and senior Cameron Simmons (Royersford, Pa.) both put fourth multi-hit efforts. Kent extended his hit streak 13 games and has now reached base in 16-straight. He plated the first Virginia run with a single in the top of the first inning that scored Tanner Morris (Crozet, Va.). Kent also added his 17th stolen base in the frame to take over the team lead.

Morris went 1-for-4 and scored a run for the 13th consecutive game.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google