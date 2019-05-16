UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos conclude regular season with weekend series at Virginia Tech

UVA Baseball (30-21, 12-15 ACC) wraps up the regular season with a three-game road series at Virginia Tech (25-25, 8-19 ACC) beginning Thursday (May 16) at 6 p.m. The entire series will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Game Coverage

ACC Network Extra is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app. Games one (May 16) and two (May 17) can be heard live in Charlottesville on WINA 98.9 FM/1070 AM and anywhere on WINA.com. Links to the video and audio broadcasts, as well as live stats, will be available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can follow along with in-game updates on the team’s official twitter account (@UVABaseball).

COMMONWEALTH CLASH

The Commonwealth Clash presented by Virginia529 is a head-to-head, points-based competition between the athletic teams at the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech. The Commonwealth Clash encourages a friendly, statewide rivalry between the two schools across all school-sponsored sports with 21 individual event points on the line. The school that accumulates 11 points or more will be crowned the winner and take home the Virginia529 Commonwealth Clash trophy. Visit www.TheCommonwealthClash.com for more information.

Virginia clinched the season-long, multi-sport competition last weekend at when the Virginia women’s team finished higher than Virginia Tech at the 2019 ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The Cavaliers lead the series 11.5 to 9.5 with one point on the line in this weekend’s series.

Probable Pitching Matchups

Thursday – 6 p.m.

Virginia: RHP Noah Murdock (3-5, 5.89 ERA, 65.2 IP, 28 BB, 64 SO)

Virginia Tech: LHP Ian Seymour (4-5, 1.31 ERA, 65.1 IP, 22 BB, 74 SO)

Friday – 3 p.m.

Virginia: TBA

Virginia Tech: TBA

Saturday – 1 p.m.

Virginia: TBA

Virginia Tech: TBA

