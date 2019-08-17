UVA announces 2019-20 swimming, diving schedule

Coach Todd DeSorbo has announced the UVA men’s and women’s 2019-20 swimming and diving schedule. The Cavaliers’ schedule is highlighted by three home competitions.

“We are looking forward to building on our success from last season and in order to do this we have scheduled a challenging series of meets for the 2019-20 season,” DeSorbo said. “We will be on the road to take on some quality competition throughout the year and this will put us in challenging situations, which will in turn set us up to be successful at our focus competitions, ACCs and NCAAs. Further, this is an Olympic Year with U.S. Trials set for late June. Our goal is to put our squad in the best possible position to peak at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha.

“It’s an exciting time for our teams. They are improving and developing at a quick rate and our hope is that our competition schedule will allow for the further development of our programs. We are excited to add some new squads to our schedule this year with USC, Michigan and Wisconsin, and as always our teams will be motivated to perform well against the mainstays of Virginia Tech, NC State and North Carolina.”

The Cavaliers will host three home meets during the season including the team’s first head-to-head competition against Wisconsin since 2014. Virginia will also welcome ACC foes NC State and North Carolina in back-to-back competitions at the AFC Aquatic Center to close out the regular season.

In addition to the Wolfpack and Tar Heels, the Cavaliers will compete in an ACC matchup against Virginia Tech, while adding non-conference dual meets against Michigan, Tennessee and Auburn to the schedule.

Virginia will compete at Southern California’s Trojan Invite, the Tennessee Invitational and the Winter Nationals (Atlanta, Ga.) as the UVA divers travel to the Georgia Tech Diving Invitational and Tennessee Diving Invitational.

Virginia will close the year with the ACC Championships in Greensboro, N.C. The NCAA Zone A Diving Championships will be held in Morgantown, W.V., before the Cavaliers head to the women’s NCAA Championships in Athens, Ga., and the men’s national meet in Indianapolis, Ind.

Virginia will also send members of the team to the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha in June.

