Updates to road construction, maintenance schedule in VDOT Culpeper District

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect mobile work zone with left lane closures, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the following areas.

Route 614 (Garth Road) between Route 839 (Whippoorwill Road) and Frog Rock Lane, in the eastbound lanes, Thursday.

Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) at Route 641 (Frays Mill Road), in the northbound lanes, Friday.

(NEW) Bridge Repairs – Expect alternating lane closures with slow roll, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the following areas.

Interstate 64 between mile marker 102 and mile marker 103, in the eastbound lanes and westbound lanes, Sunday through Friday.

Interstate 64 between mile marker 130 and mile marker 131, in the westbound lanes, Sunday through Tuesday.

Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124, in the eastbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Underground cable installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive) and Route 1694 (Branchlands Boulevard) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) — Pipe repairs/installation. Lanes closed in the northbound and southbound lanes at Route 708 (Secretarys Road). Drivers should follow detour signs directing them around the work daily. Project completion date, Nov. 18, weather permitting.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Drivers should use caution and be alert for workers near the roadway.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Drivers should be alert for equipment, workers, and flaggers directing traffic to a detour around the work area. Follow signs through the work zone.

Culpeper County

(NEW) U.S. 17 (Eastern Bypass) – Updating directional signs. Expect right shoulder closures at the Town of Warrenton line, in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Mowing operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between the Madison County Line and the Fauquier County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Removal of directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.in the following areas.

S. 15 (James Madison Highway) at U.S. 15 (Eastern Bypass) in the northbound lanes.

S. 29 (Lee Highway) at Route 676 (Riley Road) in the northbound lanes

Route 215 (Vint Hill Road) at Route 652 (Kennedy Road) in the eastbound lanes.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas.

S. 15 (Eastern Bypass) between Route 678 (Academy Hill Road) and Route 643 (Meetze Road), in the northbound lanes.

S. 17 (Spur 8) at Route 672 (Blackwell Road), in the southbound lanes.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between Route 656 (Remington Road) and Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) in the southbound lanes, daily. Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Dump truck deliveries. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures with flaggers and temporary traffic signals between Route 687 (Opal Road) and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Bridge replacement project. Expect lane and shoulder closures between Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

Greene County

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures with mobile work zone, between the Madison and Albemarle County lines, in the northbound lanes, Monday through Sunday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Other construction. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 645 (Jennings Loop) and Route 680 (Pinewood Court) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between Route 1128 (Shoreview Court) and the Spotsylvania County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Friday.

S. 699 (Indian Creek Road) at Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Friday.

Route 719 (Days Bridge Road) at Route 719 (Belmont Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Paving operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 617 (Everona Road) and Route 741 (Lafayette Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures with flagger at the Spotsylvania County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree removal operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) and the Page County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Mowing operations. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 1001 (Main Street) to the Culpeper County line in the southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Updating directional signs. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 664 (Huntly Road) and Route 635 (Hume Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.