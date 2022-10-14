Updated VDOT road work, maintenance schedule in Lynchburg District for next week

VDOT has updated its list of road work and maintenance projects in its Lynchburg District for next week.

Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information.

For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Business (NBL &SBL between Smokey Hollow Dr. and Route 460 Bypass) – Milling and paving started July 11 Lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely.

Route 606 (Fox Hall) – Rural rustic project.

Route 682 (Woody’s Lake Road) – Starting August 15, Woody’s Lake Road will be open from Route 29 business to Route 1310 (Trojan Road) to two-way traffic. Route 1310 (Trojan Road) will be open to two-way traffic. Route 682 (Woody’s Lake Road) from Route 1310 (Trojan Road) will be open to one-way traffic flowing east to Route 1329 (Wildwood Drive) thru Dec 15. Changes in traffic pattern are likely. Est. comp Nov 15, 2022

Please note districtwide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Bedford County:

Route 221 Forest Rd. intersections Route 1425 Graves Mill and Route 1426 Gristmill Rd. – Lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely. Started May 1 2022 and est. comp. May 18, 2023.

Route 1425 – Upgrading video detection at Rout 1426.

Buckingham County:

Route 679 (Paynes Pond Road) – Ditch work.

Campbell County:

Route 29 N over NSRR, near airport –Bridge and approach work; est. comp. May 2023.

Route 29B Timberlake Road intersection Route 622 Waterlick Road – Safety improvement project lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely Starting May 1 est. comp. May 12, 2023. Starting Oct.10 a detour will be put in place between Timberlake Rd and Progress Dr. from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM. Traffic will be routed from Waterlick Rd. on to Progress Rd on to Crowell Ln. and back to Timberlake Rd. Police , Signs and Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic.

Route 29 South/Route 460 West– Temporary westbound lane closures.

Route 460/Route 29 Ramp – Long line painting operations.

Route 623 – Road Closure. Motorists should expect delays due to a bridge replacement project on Route 623 in Campbell County. Route 623 (Town Fork Road) will be temporarily closed from Route 625 (Austin Mill Road) to Route 682 (Leesville Road). Road closure began August 15th, 2022 and is planned until November 18th, 2022.

Charlotte County:

Route 649 (Coles Ferry Road) – Rural rustic project.

Cumberland County:

Route 621 over Appomattox River – Bridge replacement. Fixed completion – November 2022.

Halifax County:

Route 58 – Working on preventative maintenance on Traffic signals at Routes 311.

Routes 501 & 610 – Passing lane project. Use caution during changing road conditions & traffic patterns. 35 mph at all times during construction. Beginning on September 27, 2022, weather permitting, one way detours will be removed with two way traffic pattern along Route 501 and Route 610. Lane closures and shoulder closures will continue. Fixed completion- May 5, 2023.

Route 612 (Clay’s Mill School Road) – Rural rustic project.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave–Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement. Northbound 29/eastbound and westbound 460 speed limit 45 mph. Lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely. Completion July 31, 2023.

Nelson County:

Ro­ute 60 over James River – Bridge Deck replacement. Lane closures and changes in traffic patterns rescheduled and began the week of June 6. Est. comp July 14, 2024.

Route 151 between Route 638 and Route 250 – Milling and paving starting Sept 21. Lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely.

Route 635 (Rockfish School Lane) – Culvert replacement project. Motorists should expect delays on Route 635 in Nelson County. A temporary roadway and crossing will be installed for vehicular traffic while the culvert on Route 635 (Rockfish School Lane) is under construction. Construction is scheduled to begin September 26th 2022 and is planned until November 18th, 2022.

Route 687 (North Fork Road) – Rural rustic pipe replacement.

Route 718 (Mountain Cove) – Road closure for slope failure repairs to begin Oct 3rd and last approximately 10 days weather dependent.

Route 722 – Closed due to storm impact. Estimated reopening October, weather permitting.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 at Bannister River – Road closure for bridgework. Motorists should expect delays on Route 29 at the Bannister River in the Tightsqueeze area of Pittsylvania County. The northbound bridge will close for repair and both north and south traffic will cross the southbound bridge. Bridgework began April 4 and continuing until approximately August of 2023.

Route 601 (Hubbard Road) – Rural rustic project.

Route 698 (Stone Road) – Road closure. Bridge replacement. Motorists should expect delays due to bridge replacement on Route 698 in Pittsylvania County. Route 698 (Stone Road) will be temporarily closed to thru traffic from Route 57 (Halifax Road), to the intersection of Route 729 (Red Road). This section of Route 698 will be closed 08/29/2022 – 10/21/2022.

Prince Edward County:

Route 15 (Farmville Road at Intersection of Rte. 133/692 Kingsville Road) – Road construction ongoing with lane closures expected with traffic running on maintenance stone at times along Route 15. Roundabout traffic configuration established on Wednesday August 17, 2022. Use caution during changing road conditions & traffic patterns.

Route 360 – Sign work in Meherrin.

Route 460 – Sign work near Farmville.

Route 460/Route 15 Ramp – Long line painting operations.

Route 671/Route 665 Ramp – Long line painting operations.

Route 702 – Rural rustic project.

