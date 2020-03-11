Update: Fan Mountain fire 75 percent contained
The Virginia Department of Forestry and Albemarle County Fire Rescue are continuing suppression efforts for the Fan Mountain fire located off Bungletown Road in Albemarle County.
More than 320 acres have burned, but the fire is at least 75 percent contained, according to officials.
The Department of Forestry is working today to complete the burning of unburned fuels within the established firelines. Residents in the surrounding area should expect noticeable smoke into the evening.
VDOF will provide an update following these suppression efforts or sooner if the situation changes.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.