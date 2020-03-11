Update: Fan Mountain fire 75 percent contained

The Virginia Department of Forestry and Albemarle County Fire Rescue are continuing suppression efforts for the Fan Mountain fire located off Bungletown Road in Albemarle County.

More than 320 acres have burned, but the fire is at least 75 percent contained, according to officials.

The Department of Forestry is working today to complete the burning of unburned fuels within the established firelines. Residents in the surrounding area should expect noticeable smoke into the evening.

VDOF will provide an update following these suppression efforts or sooner if the situation changes.

