Update: Authorities apprehend man who escaped detention at Eastern State Hospital

An Eastern State Hospital escapee was apprehended early Tuesday afternoon in James City County.

At approximately noon, James City County Police were alerted to an individual fitting the description of Christopher Feagin, 32, inside a convenience store in the 6400 block of Richmond Road/Route 60. James City County Police and Virginia State Police immediately responded and took Feagin into custody nearby without incident.

Feagin was transported to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and is being processed on a felony warrant for escaping the hospital.

Further investigation has also confirmed that Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases he has used over the years. He is actually Michael Lee Corey Malone, 32.