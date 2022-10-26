Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
update authorities apprehend man who escaped detention at eastern state hospital
News

Update: Authorities apprehend man who escaped detention at Eastern State Hospital

Chris Graham
Last updated:
christopher feagin
Christopher Feagin. Photo: Virginia State Police

An Eastern State Hospital escapee was apprehended early Tuesday afternoon in James City County.

At approximately noon, James City County Police were alerted to an individual fitting the description of Christopher Feagin, 32, inside a convenience store in the 6400 block of Richmond Road/Route 60. James City County Police and Virginia State Police immediately responded and took Feagin into custody nearby without incident.

Feagin was transported to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and is being processed on a felony warrant for escaping the hospital.

Further investigation has also confirmed that Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases he has used over the years. He is actually Michael Lee Corey Malone, 32.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

harrisonburg

Harrisonburg: Three arrests made in Monday’s fatal shooting on Community Street
Chris Graham
police

Chesterfield County: Two police officers shot responding to call in Broadwater
Chris Graham

Two Chesterfield County police officers were shot Tuesday evening after responding to a report of an emotionally disturbed person in Broadwater.

baltimore ravens

Game Preview: Baltimore Raves host Tom Brady, Tampa Bay on Thursday Night Football
Roger Gonzalez

The 4-3 Baltimore Ravens welcome the struggling 3-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday for Week 8 NFL action.

virginia tech football entrance

Game Preview: Virginia Tech faces NC State looking to break four-game skid
Roger Gonzalez
missing person

Bedford County: Authorities seek information on teen missing since Oct. 21
Chris Graham
acc football

ACC Football: Game capsules, time/TV, betting odds for Week 9 slate of games
Chris Graham
uva miami 2021

Game Notes: UVA faces Miami on Saturday in first of four-game homestand
Chris Graham