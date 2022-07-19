Traffic-safety advocates honored during YOVASO ceremony in Harrisonburg
Traffic-safety advocates were recognized during the annual Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety awards banquet in Harrisonburg July 16.
The YOVASO event was held at James Madison University.
Lt. Col. Matthew D. Hanley, Bureau of Field Operations director for the Virginia State Police, joined YOVASO to honor the schools, youth groups, students, teachers, and law enforcement from across Virginia who demonstrated exemplary efforts during the 2021-2022 school year to encourage safe driving and passenger safety among teenagers.
The theme for the 2022 awards ceremony was “A Night in the Safari: Honoring Leaders for Safe Teen Driving” to celebrate Virginia’s outstanding traffic safety advocates.
Awards included:
- Impaired Driving Prevention Award: Randolph-Henry High School – In recognition of a member club’s outstanding programs and activities to encourage zero tolerance and to prevent impaired driving among teens. Award may recognize one exceptional program or a body of work.
- School Resource Officer of the Year: Deputy Kevin Taylor, Fluvanna County High School – In recognition of an SRO’s ongoing support and guidance to the school’s traffic safety club and commitment to striving for excellence in club growth and development.
- Steven D. Goodwin Lifetime Achievement Award: Kate Beadle, State Farm, Fluvanna County – In recognition of an individual who has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to youth traffic safety and the prevention of crashes, injuries, and fatalities among young drivers and passengers.
YOVASO is a program of the Virginia State Police and is funded by a grant from the Virginia DMV Highway Safety Office.