Tractor Supply set to open new store in Waynesboro

Tractor Supply Company will open its new store location in Waynesboro on Saturday.

The rural lifestyle retailer is committed to providing essential, everyday products that customers need like animal feed, pet food and supplies, propane, fencing, garden supplies, home supplies and more. The Tractor Supply team members are equipped with knowledge to help customers find the right products for their specific needs. Additionally, customers can use the Buy Online, Pickup In Store option to purchase products online and pick up their items in as little as one hour in the store or through contactless curbside pickup.

“At Tractor Supply, we understand the value of providing essential needs like pet food, animal feed and home supplies to our customers in the Waynesboro community,” said Wendy Payton, manager of the Waynesboro Tractor Supply store. “Our team members live the same lifestyle as our customers, and we’re excited to supply them with the tools, information and resources they need to live life on their own terms.”

The Waynesboro Tractor Supply will provide a one-stop shop for the community, serving farmers, livestock and pet owners, ranchers, part-time and hobby farmers, gardeners, homeowners, tradesmen and others. Tractor Supply customers will be able to access a wide range of products including all pet and animal feed, propane tanks, cleaning supplies, gloves, trash bags, certain food items and more.

The store will carry top brands, such as Purina, Carhartt, Blue Buffalo and Hobart, as well as products exclusive to Tractor Supply.

As an essential, needs-based retailer, Tractor Supply is committed to taking care of team members, customers and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the company has taken a number of key actions to protect and support customers in Waynesboro:

Increasing inventory supply for essential products such as livestock feed, equine feed, pet food and other critical consumable items.

Adding Team Member hours in stores and hiring an additional 5,000 people to continue providing legendary customer service and promote safety in stores.

Adding a dedicated greeter at every store location to drive awareness of social distancing, monitor the number of customers in store and provide additional cleaning of key items like carts and registers.

Investing in technology through Mobile Point of Sale, Same Day/Next Day delivery capabilities and contactless payment options across the entire chain to enhance the safety of customers’ shopping experience and provide greater convenience.

Conducting additional daily cleanings in stores to maintain a safe shopping environment.

Endorsing the CDC’s social distancing guidelines to limit exposure to other individuals by marking floors and adding signage to help customers and team members maintain safe distances.

Offering Contactless Curbside Delivery for Buy Online, Pickup In Store orders with a minimum of two parking spots allocated for these services. Customers can call the store phone number once they arrive at the store, and a team member will bring the order to their vehicle.

Dedicating an exclusive shopping hour for high-risk customers and seniors 60 and older every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

In addition to supplying dependable products for farm, ranch and rural customers, the Waynesboro Tractor Supply Company values community engagement and is delighted to have the opportunity to support local animal shelters, area 4-H clubs and FFA chapters and more. Customers can also sign up for Tractor Supply’s Neighbor’s Club loyalty program, which will make them eligible to receive member-only offers, birthday offers, personal purchase summaries and receipt-free returns.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Waynesboro Tractor Supply store at 301 Lew Dewitt Blvd will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

To learn more about Tractor Supply Company, visit TractorSupply.com. For additional information on the Neighbor’s Club program, visit NeighborsClub.com.