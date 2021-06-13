Track’Ville Talks No. 4 set for Tuesday night

The Virginia track and field program will host its fourth session of Track’Ville Talks: Outside the Oval on Tuesday, June 15 at 7 p.m.

The virtual gathering is for running enthusiasts, UVA Track & Field alumni and supporters of the Cavalier program. The one-hour virtual program will feature segments on current members of the UVA team, the Charlottesville running community and a historical aspect of the Cavaliers’ program.

Tuesday’s episode will include interaction with UVA student-athletes who competed during the recently-completed 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore.

The alumni spotlight will feature two of the greatest competitors in the men’s program’s history in Paul Ereng and Keith Witherspoon. Ereng, the current head cross country coach and associate track and field coach at UTEP, won the gold medal in the 800 meters at the 1988 Summer Olympic games. He won the NCAA title in the event in both 1988 and 1989.

Witherspoon was a standout jumper at UVA and owned the school record in the triple jump (53’ 0.25”) for more than 35 years until 2012. In 1976 he placed second at the NCAA Indoor Championships, becoming the first All-American in program history.

Finally, members of the Reebok Boston Running Club who are using Charlottesville as a base of operations, will join the Zoom. Founded in 2018, the team was established to race in elite competitions around the globe.

Track’Ville Talks will be held on Zoom and is open to the public.

To participate, register at this link: wahoowa.net/TRACKVILLE4

