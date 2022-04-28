Tornado traveled along six-mile path from Augusta County into Waynesboro

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado traveled along a six-mile path from Augusta County into Waynesboro on Tuesday afternoon.

The NWS conducted a field survey of damage in the path of the tornado, which first touched down in Fishersville at 1:04 p.m., and eventually dissipated in Waynesboro at 1:15 p.m. The maximum wind speeds associated with the tornado were estimated at 90 mph, and the width of the tornado was estimated at 75 feet.

The first damage noted was along Barterbrook Road a half-mile north of Tinkling Spring Road, where there were broken tree branches and both hardwood and softwood trees were snapped.

As the tornado progressed east, additional trees were snapped and uprooted along with significant damage to a farm on the 1100 block of Tinkling Spring Road, with significant roof and structural damage was observed to a barn. A farmhouse at that location lost portions of its metal roof, which became dislodged and were wrapped around branches of a tree.

Lumber from the barn was lofted approximately 125 yards and embedded into the ground in different

directions. trees on the farm were noted to be snapped in multiple directions.

The tornado continued east toward the intersection of Tinkling Spring Road and Ramsey Road, where more hardwood tree branches and entire softwood trees were snapped. Some screens were also damaged on homes and some siding was dislodged at this location.

The tornado then crossed Tinkling Spring Road, where additional hardwood trees were uprooted and softwood trees were snapped. Siding and roof damage occurred to a mobile home, and two 75-yard sections of fence were blown inward at a plumbing supply facility. A trash dumpster and grease dumpster were flipped sideways, and minor structural damage was observed to an office complex near the intersection of Tinkling Spring Road and Ivy Ridge Road.

The tornado then paralleled Ladd Road and crossed Interstate 64 near Hickory Hill Road, and continued moving east into a wooded area between Hickory Hill Road and Lew Dewitt Boulevard in the City of Waynesboro, crossing Lew Dewitt near Bookerdale Road.

The tornado continued moving east into a wooded area, resulting in additional scattered tree damage.

As the tornado continued trekking east, hardwood trees were uprooted, and additional minor branch damage occurred in a residential area near Sterling Drive and Parker Heights Road near the water tower. Several trees were brought down onto residential structures, and a steeple was blown off of a church.

The tornado dissipated near Wayneridge Road, but not before causing a large tree to fall onto a residence causing considerable damage on Bader Avenue.

A storm survey NWS conducted in Augusta County, VA and the City of Waynesboro confirmed an EF-1 tornado occurred yesterday afternoon. See PNS for details: https://t.co/erfVS8Hl77 pic.twitter.com/L2Nd35S4SM — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) April 28, 2022

