Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips | Wednesday Horse Racing Best Bets
Today’s horse racing tips for your Lucky 15 bet slips, on Wednesday 29th June, come across the UK meetings at Bath, Kempton and Worcester. See Andy Newton’s Lucky 15 best bets below and more in-depth race previews for today’s four horse racing Lucky 15 tips.
Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips Today
- 1.30 Worcester: THE BIG STING @ 7/4 with 888Sport
- 3.35 Worcester: GIVE ME A MOMENT @ 8/13 with 888Sport
- 6.00 Kempton: ETERNAL PEARL @ 1/3 with 888Sport
- 6:50 Bath: SHEER ROCKS @ 9/10 with 888Sport
Note: Odds are subject to change
Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca
@ 10/1 with 888Sport (click the bet slip below)
Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips For Wednesday 29th June 2022
Today we’ve afternoon UK horse racing action from Worcester, Thirsk and Musselburgh, with Bath and Kempton racing in the evening.
Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 1.30 Worcester
THE BIG STING @ 7/4 with 888Sport
Exciting winning Pointer that is having his chase debut under rules here today. From the Harry Fry yard, this 7 year-old looks a nice recruit to the jumping game and comes here full of confidence after four straight wins between the flags.
Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 3.35 Worcester
GIVE ME A MOMENT @ 8/13with 888Sport
Second last time at Stratford, which was a solid run and came over further, while before that had won three on the spin. The drop back here to 2m will suit after just getting a bit tired the last day over 2m3f. This also represents a drop in grade so should have a cracking chance of getting back to winning ways.
Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 6.00 Kempton
ETERNAL PEARL @ 1/3 with 888Sport
Third the last day at Newbury but that looked a better race than this as dropped in class here too. Switch to the AW will be fine and William Buick, who has ridden the horse in her last three outings, reamains in the saddle.
Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 6.50 Bath
SHEER ROCKS @ 9/10 with 888Sport
Beaten only 2 lengths the last day at Sandown and that came on just his fourth career run. Shold be more in the offering here and this will be easier dropped in class. Is also a proven CD winner at the track – having won here back in Sept 21.