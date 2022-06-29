Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips | Wednesday Horse Racing Best Bets

Andy Newton
Last updated:

Today’s horse racing tips for your Lucky 15 bet slips, on Wednesday 29th June, come across the UK meetings at Bath, Kempton and Worcester. See Andy Newton’s Lucky 15 best bets below and more in-depth race previews for today’s four horse racing Lucky 15 tips.

Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips Today

Note: Odds are subject to change

Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips For Wednesday 29th June 2022

Today we’ve afternoon UK horse racing action from Worcester, Thirsk and Musselburgh, with Bath and Kempton racing in the evening.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 1.30 Worcester

THE BIG STING @ 7/4 with 888Sport
Exciting winning Pointer that is having his chase debut under rules here today. From the Harry Fry yard, this 7 year-old looks a nice recruit to the jumping game and comes here full of confidence after four straight wins between the flags.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 3.35 Worcester

GIVE ME A MOMENT @ 8/13with 888Sport
Second last time at Stratford, which was a solid run and came over further, while before that had won three on the spin. The drop back here to 2m will suit after just getting a bit tired the last day over 2m3f. This also represents a drop in grade so should have a cracking chance of getting back to winning ways.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 6.00 Kempton

ETERNAL PEARL @ 1/3 with 888Sport
Third the last day at Newbury but that looked a better race than this as dropped in class here too. Switch to the AW will be fine and William Buick, who has ridden the horse in her last three outings, reamains in the saddle.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 6.50 Bath

SHEER ROCKS @ 9/10 with 888Sport
Beaten only 2 lengths the last day at Sandown and that came on just his fourth career run. Shold be more in the offering here and this will be easier dropped in class. Is also a proven CD winner at the track – having won here back in Sept 21.

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on AugustaFreePress giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.