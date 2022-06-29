Daily UK & Ireland Horse Racing Betting Tips: Wednesday 29th June

Today we have some stellar horse racing action from both the UK and Ireland. Six meetings in total, with four coming in England, one from Scotland and one coming from across the water in Ireland. We have exclusive betting tips for you on all 44 races on Wednesday 29th June from the racing in the UK & Ireland.

The meetings from Thirsk, Musselburgh and Worcester get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Tipperary, Kempton and Bath get underway in the late afternoon and run through into the evening. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Worcester, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.30pm at Kempton.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Brighton and one from Hamilton, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on every single race.

Daily horse racing betting tips: Thirsk, Musselburgh, Worcester, Kempton and Bath

NAP – RAGAMUFFIN @ 7/4 with 888Sport1.00 Worcester

Our NAP of the day comes from the opening race of the afternoon at Worcester, where we have selected Ragamuffin to win for trainer Neil Mulholland with jockey Sam Twiston-Davies in the saddle.

This 7-year-old boasts some highly impressive form, with three wins, three seconds and two third place finishes in his last eight starts. Ragamuffin‘s last appearance was around this course, where he finished in second place in a Class 3 Handicap. Today’s drop back to Class 4 company should suit him, and we fully expect him to go really well this afternoon.

Ragamuffin runs off a mark of two-pounds lighter than when he won last, which implies he is more than capable of winning off this achievable mark.

NEXT BEST – BRAZEN IDOL @ 5/1 with 888Sport 2.50 Thirsk

Our Next best bet of the day come from the racing at Thirsk, where we have sided with Brazen Idol to triumph in this Class 6 Handicap over six furlongs.

This 3-year-old gelding comes here this afternoon boasting some decent form, with a win and a runner-up in two of his last three starts. Last time out, Brazen Idol finished in second place at Wolverhampton, but ran well and only got beaten by a head. If Brazen Idol can replicate this form today, he will have every chance of succeeding around this track.

Cieren Fallon takes to the saddle for this Simon Pearce trained horse, in a bid to win Brazen Idol’s second race which he is more than capable of doing this afternoon.

Check out all of our racing selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Thirsk, Musselburgh, Worcester, Kempton and Bath on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our horse racing bets on all 44 races:

Thirsk Horse Racing Tips

Musselburgh Horse Racing Tips

Worcester Horse Racing Tips

Tipperary Horse Racing Tips

Kempton Horse Racing Tips

Bath Horse Racing Tips

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.