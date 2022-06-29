Daily UK & Ireland Horse Racing Betting Tips: Wednesday 29th June
Today we have some stellar horse racing action from both the UK and Ireland. Six meetings in total, with four coming in England, one from Scotland and one coming from across the water in Ireland. We have exclusive betting tips for you on all 44 races on Wednesday 29th June from the racing in the UK & Ireland.
The meetings from Thirsk, Musselburgh and Worcester get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Tipperary, Kempton and Bath get underway in the late afternoon and run through into the evening. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Worcester, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.30pm at Kempton.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Brighton and one from Hamilton, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on every single race.
Daily horse racing betting tips: Thirsk, Musselburgh, Worcester, Kempton and Bath
NAP – RAGAMUFFIN @ 7/4 with 888Sport – 1.00 Worcester
Our NAP of the day comes from the opening race of the afternoon at Worcester, where we have selected Ragamuffin to win for trainer Neil Mulholland with jockey Sam Twiston-Davies in the saddle.
This 7-year-old boasts some highly impressive form, with three wins, three seconds and two third place finishes in his last eight starts. Ragamuffin‘s last appearance was around this course, where he finished in second place in a Class 3 Handicap. Today’s drop back to Class 4 company should suit him, and we fully expect him to go really well this afternoon.
Ragamuffin runs off a mark of two-pounds lighter than when he won last, which implies he is more than capable of winning off this achievable mark.
NEXT BEST – BRAZEN IDOL @ 5/1 with 888Sport – 2.50 Thirsk
Our Next best bet of the day come from the racing at Thirsk, where we have sided with Brazen Idol to triumph in this Class 6 Handicap over six furlongs.
This 3-year-old gelding comes here this afternoon boasting some decent form, with a win and a runner-up in two of his last three starts. Last time out, Brazen Idol finished in second place at Wolverhampton, but ran well and only got beaten by a head. If Brazen Idol can replicate this form today, he will have every chance of succeeding around this track.
Cieren Fallon takes to the saddle for this Simon Pearce trained horse, in a bid to win Brazen Idol’s second race which he is more than capable of doing this afternoon.
Check out all of our racing selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Thirsk, Musselburgh, Worcester, Kempton and Bath on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our horse racing bets on all 44 races:
Thirsk Horse Racing Tips
- 1.20 Craven @ 8/13 with 888Sport
- 1.50 Ohnojoe @ 50/1 with 888Sport
- 2.20 Breckland @ 7/2 with 888Sport
- 2.50 Brazen Idol (NB) @ 5/1 with 888Sport
- 3.25 Langholm @ 7/1 with 888Sport
- 4.00 Baba Reza @ 12/1 with 888Sport
- 4.30 Julia Augusta @ 10/11 with 888Sport
- 5.03 Marbuzet @ 6/1 with 888Sport
Musselburgh Horse Racing Tips
- 1.40 Georgiava @ 3/1 with 888Sport
- 2.10 Gracelands Girl @ 4/6 with 888Sport
- 2.40 Will He Dance @ 7/1 with 888Sport
- 3.15 Tommy G @ 10/1 with 888Sport
- 3.50 Far From A Ruby @ 8/1 with 888Sport
- 4.20 Rory @ 10/3 with 888Sport
- 4.55 Isle Of Dreams @ 2/1 with 888Sport
Worcester Horse Racing Tips
- 1.00 Ragamuffin (NAP) @ 7/4 with 888Sport
- 1.30 Heydour @ 33/1 with 888Sport
- 2.00 Gouet Des Bruyeres @ 5/1 with 888Sport
- 2.30 Walk Of No Shame @ 7/1 with 888Sport
- 3.00 Dalkingstown @ 7/2 with 888Sport
- 3.35 Give Me A Moment @ 4/6 with 888Sport
- 4.10 Masterdream @ 10/3 with 888Sport
Tipperary Horse Racing Tips
- 4.40 Funchal @ 6/1 with 888Sport
- 5.10 Treasure Trove @ 9/2 with 888Sport
- 5.40 Realtin Fantasy @ 9/1 with 888Sport
- 6.10 La Dolce Vita @ 5/2 with 888Sport
- 6.40 Tawny Coster @ 13/2 with 888Sport
- 7.10 Deceit @ 9/2 with 888Sport
- 7.40 Spring Morning @ 22/1 with 888Sport
- 8.10 Stay Local @ 9/2 with 888Sport
Kempton Horse Racing Tips
- 5.30 Swift Lioness @ 3/1 with 888Sport
- 6.00 Eternal Pearl @ 4/11 with 888Sport
- 6.30 Findono @ 9/1 with 888Sport
- 7.00 Adelita @ 13/2 with 888Sport
- 7.30 Moel Arthur @ 2/1 with 888Sport
- 8.00 Arlecchino’s Gift @ 11/1 with 888Sport
- 8.30 Gherkin @ 11/2 with 888Sport
Bath Horse Racing Tips
- 5.20 Hot Hot Hot @ 5/1 with 888Sport
- 5.50 Sows @ 5/1 with 888Sport
- 6.20 Street Parade @ 6/1 with 888Sport
- 6.50 Eton College @ 4/1 with 888Sport
- 7.20 Zulu Tracker @ 6/5 with 888Sport
- 7.50 Tribuna Uffizi @ 5/6 with 888Sport
- 8.20 Beau Geste @ 4/1 with 888Sport
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
