Today's Horse Racing Lucky 15 Tips | Wednesday Horse Racing Best Bets

Andy Newton
Last updated:

Today’s horse racing tips for your Lucky 15 bet slips (Wednesday 22nd June) come from Worcester, Carlisle and Salisbury in the afternoon, with Bath and Kempton racing in the evening. See Andy Newton’s Lucky 15 best bets below and more in-depth race previews for today’s four horse racing Lucky 15 tips.

 

Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips Today

Note: Odds are subject to change

Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips For Wednesday 22nd June 2022

Today’s horse racing action from the UK comes from Worcester, Carlisle and Salisbury in the afternoon, with Bath and Kempton providing the evening horse racing fixtures. See below out four best bet to add to your Lucky 15 horse racing bet slips.

 

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 3:55 Carlisle

OSCULA @ SP with 888Sport
A decent Listed race at Carlisle here with a nice pot up for grabs too. This 3 year-olds from the George Boughey yard was last seen running a close second in the Listed Surrey Stakes at Epsom and a repeat of that run should see him hard to beat. Is also the top-rated in the race and stables horses are in fine form too. 

 

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 4:05 Worcester

COAL STOCK @ SP with 888Sport
Has bolted up the last twice – both at Fontwell. The last being an easy 20l win over 2m3f and despite being up 8lbs for that win did it well enough to suggest he can go in again. Regular rider – Harry Kimber rides – and has most to fear from the Oliver Sherwood runner – Nazwa.

 

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 4:20 Salisbury

AL AZHAR @ SP with 888Sport
Just the four runners here and they all have a squeak. But a chance is taken on this Marcus Tregoning runner, who was a smooth 2 3/4 length winner at Newbury the last day. Up 8lbs here makes life harder but is the only proven distance winner in the field so that should also count for something. 

 

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 6:00 Bath

REGAL ENVOY @ SP with 888Sport
Another small field here of just four runners. But this Clive Cox runner looks the form pick after winning two of his last three and is just 4lbs higher than the last of those. The slight step up in trip is fine too and is also a CD winner at the track after winning here three starts back.

 

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on AugustaFreePress giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.