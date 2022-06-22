Daily UK & Ireland Horse Racing Betting Tips: Wednesday 22nd June

Today we have some stellar horse racing action from both the UK and Ireland. Six meetings in total, with five coming in England and one coming from across the water in Ireland. We have exclusive betting tips for you on all 43 races on Wednesday 22nd June from the racing in the UK & Ireland.

The meetings from Carlisle, Salisbury and Worcester get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Naas, Kempton and Bath get underway in the late afternoon and run through into the evening. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.05pm at Worcester, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.20pm at Kempton.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, both from Salisbury, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on every single race.

Daily horse racing betting tips: Carlisle, Salisbury, Worcester, Naas, Kempton and Bath

NAP – SUPER SUPERJACK @ 7/4 with 888Sport 4.50 Salisbury

Our NAP of the day comes in the final race of the afternoon at Salisbury Racecourse, where we have sided with Super Superjack to triumph in this Class 3 Handicap over 1m6f44y.

This 5 year-old boasts some impressive form, with three wins and two runner-ups in his last five starts. Back down in trip this afternoon after being somewhat of a revelation over two-miles, but that should suit Super Superjack who has won plenty of times over the shorter distance in his career already.

Runs off a mark of 9st 1lb today, which is 5lbs less than his last start, where he came second at York. Super Superjack should be the one to beat here for trainer Milton Harris and looks the pick of the bunch in this race this afternoon.

NEXT BEST – WINDSEEKER @ 11/2 with 888Sport – 3.15 Salisbury

Our Next Best of the day comes from Salisbury on Wednesday afternoon, where we have sided with Windseeker to triumph in this Class 2 Handicap over one mile.

This 3-year-old colt boasts seriously impressive form, with two wins, two second place finished and a third place finish in his five opening starts as a race horse. Windseeker cam second last time out just 11 days ago, running well and just getting pipped by a head.

His last win did come around this course, when Windseeker won by half a length in a Class 5 race in May off a mark of 9st 7lbs, so today’s mark of 8st 12lbs should suit him even more. Should go really well for trainer Richard Hannon under the rile of James Doyle.

Check out all of our racing selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Carlisle, Salisbury, Worcester, Naas, Kempton and Bath on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our horse racing bets on all 34 races:

Carlisle Horse Racing Tips

Salisbury Horse Racing Tips

Worcester Horse Racing Tips

Naas Horse Racing Tips

Kempton Horse Racing Tips

Bath Horse Racing Tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.