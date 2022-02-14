Tips on tax planning for various age groups

One of the most integral parts of financial planning is tax planning. People usually do not think much about tax planning while investing in insurance products. Also, individuals frequently confuse tax planning with financial investments, but the two are distinct and serve separate functions. Suppose you are seeking the greatest tax-saving investing choices. In that case, it is critical that you first analyze your risk tolerance and understand the ratio of debt and equity risk you can have before making an investment decision. Continue reading to learn more about tax planning for people of all ages.

Irrespective of your earnings and spending, the one item that most people place high on their priority list is avoiding income tax. Certainly, tax preparation is an essential component of financial planning, without which you risk losing a significant chunk of your profits and returns to the government. Fortunately, there are a number of methods to save money on taxes. Here are some tactics you may use depending on your age and stage of life.

Fortunately, a little time spent creating tax preparation strategies yields various advantages with respect to tax deductions. The technique aids individuals and small businesses in effectively handling their funds, reducing total capital outflow, and saving more money in their pockets.

Tax planning tips for various age groups or steps for tax planning

23 years – 30 years

Several individuals begin their careers around the age of 23, so now is the time to save for tomorrow. Investments undertaken at this age should be long-term investments. Investing in ELSS or pension-related plans allows people to plan for their retirement years in advance. They also give equity exposure to the retirement funds in this way. As you begin your investments, avoid unit-linked insurance plans and instead go for a life insurance policy with reasonable premium rates.

31 years – 36 years

Now is the era where individuals may make use of a variety of tax-saving opportunities. Workers can pay into a provident fund or purchase a life insurance plan for themselves and their families. Section 80C also allows for the deduction of tuition fees paid for children. People in this age bracket might also benefit from tax breaks that come with a house loan. Sections 80C and 24B allow for principal and interest repayment deduction. One can also choose a health insurance coverage that will be taxed under section 80D.

36 years – 45 years

Even at this age, one might pick non-investment tax breaks. Most people in this age bracket do not need to make additional tax saving investments. If you have a home mortgage, the principal payments, PF contributions by yourself and company, and payments, among other things, would exceed a lakh. When investing in section 80C, it is critical to select investments that are relevant to retirement. This is also the time to correct any mistakes in tax planning that have happened. This is the moment to evaluate existing tax-saving assets and weigh the benefits and drawbacks of investing in them. It is equally critical not to overinvest for the sake of tax savings.

46 years – 60 years

Now is the time when the majority of individuals earn their highest wages, mainly professional individuals. Many of them will have paid off their debts, if any, and will be planning for the required retirement funds. If you are currently at the age of 50s, you should consider purchasing health insurance because many carriers terminate coverage at the age of 60. The same is true for PPF accounts, so now is the time to open one if you don’t have one yet. If you must make an investment, it is best to select debt products relevant to one’s retirement.

Age group 60+

Capital protection must be the primary goal when it comes to investments undertaken after retirement. Make sure that all investments are debt-based. Retirees can also deposit in SCSS or senior citizen saving plans, which pay out monthly or quarterly. Because the authorities support the SCSS program, you may be confident in the protection of your capital.

Tax planning with different tax slabs

2-5 lakh

As inflation rises, saving money is becoming harder for professionals in this pay bracket. Some professionals make the error of making 80C investments even when it is not essential due to a lack of information about other tax-saving choices.

Before computing their tax burden, they must ensure that HRA and PF contributions are deducted from taxable income.

This gives an estimate of the money they can save under Section 80C. The amount of tax saved by investing in 80C is exactly proportionate to the tax bracket.

These professionals may save most by making tax-deferred investments under 80C is $10,000. Given the liquidity constraints connected with tax-saving investments, these individuals must choose between their desired goals and tax savings.

6-10 lakh

Individuals in this revenue category must aim to maximize their benefits from tax-saving methods other than 80C. Under 80C, they can save up to 20,000 in taxes. Purchasing a property is an excellent alternative, especially if both partners are taxed. This provides an extra option to claim the interest paid on a house loan under section 24B up to a maximum of 1.5 lakh.

Above 10 lakh

People in this tax group can receive a tax advantage of up to 30,000 by executing tax-saving investments under Section 80C. Such individuals’ tax-planning approach relies upon utilizing tax-saving measures to reduce their income tax rate from 30% to 20% or 10%. Taking out a home loan if you want to buy a house is one of those alternatives.

Story by Vishnudev K.S