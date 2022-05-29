Tides win series finale, split six-game set with Gwinnett

The Norfolk Tides (23-25) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (24-24), 8-4, on Sunday at Harbor Park in front of a crowd of 4,069. That split the first half of the 12-game homestand.

Five runs were scored by the Tides in the bottom of the second. With the bases loaded, Rylan Bannon cleared them with a double. He later scored on a wild pitch, followed by an RBI double by Richie Martin to give Norfolk the 5-0 lead early.

Jacob Nottingham added to the Tides lead in the fourth inning when he hit a home run. It was his seventh home run of the season to make it 6-0, Tides.

Gwinnett cut Norfolk’s lead in the fifth inning with four runs. Drew Waters knocked in Gwinnett’s first run of the day with an RBI double. He later scored in part of a two-run double by Phil Gosselin. The final run of the inning was scored when Preston Tucker hit an RBI single to score Gosselin and made it a 6-4 game.

The Tides sunk the dagger with two more runs in the eighth inning and Cole Uvila entered to pitch in the ninth to finish the game, solidifying the 8-4 win. After a scheduled league off-day tomorrow, the Tides will start the second half of the homestand and host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday. Neither team has announced their probable starter.

