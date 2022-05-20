Three-run eighth inning lifts Kennesaw State by Liberty, 9-6

The Kennesaw State Owls hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth, scoring three runs, to down the Flames, 9-6, Thursday evening in the opening game of a three-game ASUN series at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Trailing 6-2 after four innings of play, Liberty battled back to knot the contest in the seventh, only to see right fielder Brayden Eidson and center fielder Josh Hatcher connect for home runs in the eighth for the victory.

Liberty left fielder Three Hillier went 4-fo-4 with four RBI and tied the game with a two-out, two-run double in the seventh. Three of Hillier’s four hits were run-scoring doubles. First baseman Logan Mathieu collected two hits and belted his sixth home run of the season in the contest for the Flames.

Liberty drops to 32-19 overall and 18-10 in the ASUN. Kennesaw State moves to 31-23 overall and 18-10 in the conference. The two teams are now tied for first place in the ASUN Conference’s East Division with two games left in the regular season.

