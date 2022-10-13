the 5 best winners on the crypto market last week

The world of crypto has taken a turn towards emerging technologies that are expected to shape the future. For crypto investors who intend to avoid the crypto winter situation, metaverse and non-fungible have become all the rage for crypto investors. Despite the low user metrics for two of the biggest players in the Metaverse, Decentraland and Sandbox, their extremely high valuations (over $1 billion each) are enough to attract more support.

But there are still individuals as well as various companies that are treating Metaverse as a buzzword to make the most of the mass adoption. With the bitcoin mining industry down due to growing hashrate, among many other reasons, investing in emerging NFT projects seems like the only wise thing left to do. But the question is, on whom to bet your investments?

The answer can be found by carefully scanning the top performers in the crypto market. But to make things easier, in the following, we have mentioned the five best winners in the crypto markets since last week:

Tamadoge (TAMA) —One of the fastest-growing cryptos of 2022

There is no doubt that Tamadoge has become quite popular ever since entering the crypto market. Its popularity has skyrocketed after recording a hugely successful presale followed by a dual listing on top cryptocurrency exchanges. In the competitive crypto market, Tamadoge is making waves by offering users a play-to-earn (P2E) gaming crypto platform.

Introduced at a time when the mention of Memecoins causes both curiosity as well as doubt, Tamadoge has come a long way to establish itself as a worthwhile investment. All kinds of market participants, including those who have no prior experience in P2E crypto projects, have made the most of their investment in Tamadoge.

This platform is based around virtual NFTs called Tamadoge pets that users can develop, train, breed, and use for battling to earn rewards. TAMA tokens are considered the gateway tokens to the project’s metaverse, known as Tamaverse. These tokens will be used for minting Tamadoge pets and will also allow users to do all the aforementioned functions with them. There are also ULTRA RARE NFTs to purchase right now!

Today, as per the CoinMarketCap website, TAMA tokens are trading at an individual price of $0.0410. According to experts, there are several bullish signs all around the Tamadoge project, which should be able to gain more support from investors worldwide. After being listed on OKX (both centralized and decentralized platforms), LBank, and BitMart, TAMA tokens surged more than 200%. Tamadoge could become the very first $1 memecoin in 2022.

IMPT (IMPT) – The newest green cryptocurrency investment.

For a long time, there were no sustainable crypto projects worthy of investment, and that caused several environment-friendly market participants to step back. An ideal green cryptocurrency project would allow investors and users to be a part of the crypto market but also reduce their carbon footprint. In the form of IMPT.io, we finally have such a sustainable crypto project that can truly make a difference in time.

Known as the most sustainable Web3 crypto project, which is currently in its presale stage, IMPT is a high-impact environmental project. The goal of IMPT is to reduce users’ carbon footprint efficiently and decentralize the carbon market through its unique marketplace. As global warming has become a priority concern in many countries, the issue of cryptos not being eco-friendly stands in the way of their mass adoption in climate-conscious countries.

Once launched, the IMPT marketplace would allow users to earn IMPT tokens and offset their carbon footprint by shopping from international eco-friendly brands.These IMPT tokens can be converted into carbon credits. The marketplace would be used to buy and sell carbon credits conveniently. IMPT can mint the carbon credits as NFTs so that users avoid fraud and double counting. By 2027, IMPT is planning to partner with over 10,000 popular brands worldwide.

Since October 3rd, when the presale phase of IMPT.io started, IMPT has been appearing in several headlines. The reason is that it only took the emerging green crypto project less than 48 hours to gain over $500,000. When comparing IMPT presale’s success rate with other similar projects, we see a massive difference. Chances are that IMPT tokens will go up as soon as the first listings are announced.

Ripple (XRP) is a long-term top performer:

Anyone who has been a crypto investor for a while would know everything there is to know about Ripple. According to Coingecko statistics, ripple is finally taking off after suffering from a constant bearish condition. Despite the hardships of previous years, many XRP investors are holding on for good in the current situation, hoping for a bullish breakout. By no means is XRP a newcomer in the world of cryptocurrencies, but experienced investors would agree that this altcoin has failed to reach its former glory in a long time.

The problem with Formerly, XRP used to be among the top 5 cryptocurrencies. But after being plagued by several lawsuits and regulatory issues, it has shifted to number 6 according to Coingecko. Investing in a top altcoin seldom goes wrong during crypto winter, but it is not recommended for new and first-timers.

Solana (SOL) – a popular project with a bullish breakout

The Ethereum competitor, Solana, has made a name for itself in the crypto market with its innovative features and promising transaction speed. Solana is said to have lost more than 23% of its value, but those who dabble in crypto already know that redemption is not impossible for the 9th largest altcoin (by market cap).

Though Ethereum’s long-awaited Merge upgrade is finally here, Solana’s fast blockchain and low transaction speed records can shift the paradigms easily. Solana recently completed its hackathons, which saw more than 750 crypto projects built on the SOL ecosystem. There is no doubt that Solana’s bullish breakouts have only just begun.

Stellar (XLM) – worthwhile investment at present

Stellar is not new to many experienced crypto investors who have been in this market for far too long. Since Stellar used to be a glorious investment opportunity before crypto winter turned the mainstream market bullish, one should not sleep on XLM.

The reason why Stellar should be on your radar right now is due to the Stellar Quest Learn, which aims to reward patrons completing quest levels with XLM tokens as well as NFT badges. Although an established crypto project like Stellar is not affordable for newcomers, they should stick with TAMA and IMPT tokens.

Benefits of investing in Tamadoge and IMPT

For the majority of crypto market participants, investing in projects like XRP, Stellar, and even Solana is challenging because of the volatility factor. So let’s understand why Tamadoge and IMPT.io are better alternatives for now;

Tamadoge has just come out of its presale phase and is undergoing an aggressive crypto exchange listing campaign. Both of these events ensure an upward trend for TAMA tokens.

It created a buzz during its initial presale phase starting on October 3. IMPT would collaborate with leading brands and retailers like Levi’s, Asos, and Microsoft.

Both TAMA and IMPT tokens are built around NFTs, whose market is growing significantly and at an encouraging pace.

Conclusion

During this time of crypto turmoil, it becomes necessary to keep a handful of wise investments in your portfolio that display potential to grow with time. Currently, Tamadoge and IMPT.io are two wise investments for 2022.