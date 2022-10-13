5 reasons why eco-friendly crypto, IMPT is set to pump this week

Following the launch of IMPT tokens first phase presales, the past seven days oversaw the tokens witnessed considerable growth in popularity among crypto investors. So far, more than $4 million has been raised from the sales of over 225 million IMPT tokens. Should these IMPT tokens’ impressive sales patterns continue, then it is safe to say that the IMPT tokens’ first phase presale will be concluded in a record time.

While it is expected that the IMPT token’s remarkable presales pattern will continue this new week, a boost in the token’s price is also anticipated. The token is continuously drawing the attention of potential investors with its unique ideology and special mode of operation. Tamadoge is also not left out on the list of top cryptos set to warm investors’ hearts this week. Following its recent listings on major CEX and DEX platforms, the TAMA token has been predicted to do well this week.

Impt.io is not only attracting crypto investors; it is also attracting global brands

On a more impressive note, many global brands have fallen in love with what the Impt.io platform hopes to achieve. This has prompted the brands to partner with the platform to see them contribute their quota towards environmental sustainability. Some global brands that have fallen in love with the Impt.io project include Apple, EA Sports, New Balance, FENDI, GIVENCHY, DOLCE & GABBANA, HUGO BOSS, FOREVER 21, etc. Users are guaranteed exciting rewards and prizes by making purchases using IMPT tokens from any Impt.io brand partners.

Joining the Impt.io platform now will be a step in the right direction for any prospective crypto investor who rates the survival of both the natural environment and blockchain.

Top reasons indicating a pump in the price of IMPT this week are:

IMPT tokens presale price: With a 1st phase presale price of $0.018, IMPT token price looks pretty affordable and enticing to prospective crypto investors, especially those that may not have substantial start-up capital. This implies that more investors will join the project, resulting in increased demand that will culminate in IMPT token prices attaining greater heights.

Increased token popularity and awareness: Impt.io platform has done so well in ensuring that IMPT tokens’ popularity rises massively within a very short period. So far, Impt.io’s social media platforms and pages have witnessed a remarkable increase in the number of followers and members. This is a testimony to the fact that the platform’s awareness team is doing an excellent job of creating so much awareness about the platform.

Mode of operation that seems to attract users continuously: Impt.io offers users an avenue of shopping and earning at the same time using IMPT tokens. This implies that with IMPT tokens, you can shop and earn simultaneously from any of the platform’s brand partners like Adidas, Apple, New Balance, etc.

IMPT tokens uniqueness: The uniqueness of the Impt.io platform means that the platform has no significant competitors in the crypto market. This particular reason will allow the platform to grow massively before other platforms start adopting its strategies and pattern of operation.

Limited tokens supply: With only 600,000,000 IMPT tokens allocated for the token’s first phase of presales and the sales of more than 155 million tokens within the space of a week has a lot to say about the token’s limited supply.

Impt.io has fantastic features that make the platform stand out among its peers.

Impt.io is a green cryptocurrency platform recognizing the devastating effects of global warming and greenhouse gas emissions. The platform aims to solve this global challenge by utilizing the carbon offset market, which has proven to be an effective option in the fight against the emission of greenhouse gasses.

In light of this, Impt.io will be the first-of-its-kind platform that offers users the opportunity of offsetting their carbon footprints. In addition, it will connect people with the most impactful and reliable environmental projects globally with the ultimate goal of reducing carbon emissions and bringing positive changes to the environment.

While the popularity of the Impt.io platform continues to rise, Tamadoge is another cryptocurrency that has been showing remarkable price boosts recently. You will learn about this exciting crypto platform in the subsequent headings below.

A brief insight into what the Tamadoge’s platform has to offer its users

Tamadoge is a fast-growing play-to-earn (P2E) gaming platform centered around caring for, breeding, and combating Tamadoge’s mintable NFT pets in the platform’s metaverse, dubbed Tamaverse. Through its gaming features, the platform hopes to attract both crypto and gaming enthusiasts to its platform. So far, Tamadoge seems to be defying all odds to ensure that it makes it to the top very soon.

Evaluating Tamadoge’s overall performance

Thus far, Tamadoge’s performance has been awe-inspiring. From its token presales to its listings on different Centralized Exchange (CEX) and Decentralized Exchange (DEX) platforms. TAMA is Tamadoge’s native platform token. Its presale was exceptional, having raised $19,000,000 within a space of just two months. In the past week, TAMA tokens have enjoyed multiple listings on CEX and DEX platforms like OKX, LBank, MEXC, BKEX, and cOinsbit.

TAMA’s market trends and activities

The Tamadoge team has, in a recent update via the platform’s official Twitter handle, announced that Tamadoge just acquired a new partnership with Transak. This new partnership implies that users can now buy TAMA tokens directly using either a bank card or a bank transfer. According to CoinMarketCap, TAMA is presently down by 3.17% and is selling for $0.04281. TAMA tokens have a 24-hours trading volume of $22,280,645.48, up by 64.74%. TAMA’s market trends look attractive enough to be considered a cryptocurrency for long-term and short-term investment options.

Tamadoge ultra-rare NFTs auction sale is set to be closed in 2 days.

The past week oversaw Tamadoge’s launch of a seven days auction sale for its long-anticipated ultra-rare NFTs on the Opensea platform. 100 NFT items have been put up for sale with a creator fee of 2.5%. These ultra-rare NFTs are designed with features that include: boosted speed, agility, and awareness. By purchasing these ultra-rare NFTs, users will be guaranteed a 90% better chance of ranking in the top 3 of Tamadoge’s global leaderboards.

Similarities between Impt.io and Tamadoge

Judging from everything you must have read so far, it is very glaring that these two cryptocurrency platforms have shown so much potential to top the crypto market charts soon. Both cryptocurrencies have shown similarities in security, transparency, and energy efficiency.

Regarding security, both platforms have set aside different mechanisms to ensure that their platforms are well-secured from external attacks. Tamadoge also scores big on the trust factor, with CoinSniper carrying out a full KYC on its founding members and a ‘100 percent secure’ label from the Solid Proof audit.

In terms of transparency, Impt.io offers unprecedented transparency into the transfers and balances of auxiliary market users for registries. On the other hand, Tamadoge is based on a transparent blockchain network that guarantees transparency and helps track every blockchain transaction.

Finally, in terms of being highly energy-efficient, both cryptocurrencies have succeeded in adopting mechanisms that will minimize the release of greenhouse gasses.

Final thoughts

Impt.io and Tamadoge are two cryptocurrencies with proven possibilities of entering every new week with a bang. Beyond any reasonable doubt, both tokens have all it takes to skyrocket soon. Take the bold step now and invest in any of these two cryptocurrencies that guarantee you chances of earning massively.