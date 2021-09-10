The 10 best Harry Potter fanfiction stories to read

Published Friday, Sep. 10, 2021, 10:03 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

If you loved Harry Potter and can’t get enough of reading about the boy who lived, it might be time to try out some Harry Potter fanfiction stories—fan interpretations of the stories made famous by J.K. Rowling.

Fanfictions are a big part of fan culture, and the Harry Potter fandom is one that’s particularly creative, so there’s plenty of different fanfiction stories to choose from which can be found for free online using websites like FanFiction.net and Wattpad.

There’s really a story for everyone, ranging from alternative universes where Hogwarts only accepts purebloods or Dramiona stories where Draco and Hermoine Granger end up together.

To help you get started with the world of Harry Potter fanfic, we’ve collated a list of 10 of the best Harry Potter fanfiction stories to read that all die-hard Harry Potter fans should read.

All of these fun stories are the perfect way to pass the time in between schoolwork, or when you need someone to rewrite my paper content, or simply taking a study break.

1. Harry Potter and the Methods of Rationality by Less Wrong

If you have no clue where to start with Harry Potter fanfiction, this is the one we’d recommend as it’s by-far the most famous.

In this story, Harry Potter was raised by his Aunt Petunia and her biochemist husband, because of this Harry grew up with a love of science and sci-fi books, which made the arrival of his Hogwarts letter even more exciting.

Although the 122-chapter fanfiction includes some familiar characters like Hermoine Granger and Professor McGonagall, there are a lot of things that have been changed.

2. Isolation by Bex-chan

Set after the events of The Half Blood Prince, Isolation is a romantic fanfiction that focuses on the unlikely pairing of Draco and Hermoine. This is a common pairing in a lot of Harry Potter fanfic, and can be categorised as a ‘Dramiona’ plot.

In this story, Ron and Harry have left Hogwarts to protect other students by hunting down the remaining Horcruxes. Snape then orders Draco to stay at Hogwarts, but the catch is that he’s forced to stay in Hermione’s room—and can’t leave.

This is a very well-written story that portrays the character of Draco especially, in a way that we never see in the original books.

3. A Black Comedy by nonjon

For those of us who always wondered what happened after the young wizards left Hogwarts in the final book, there are plenty of post-Hogwarts fanfictions to choose from. One of the most popular in this category is A Black Comedy which details a funny, drunken adventure between Sirius and Harry.

After defeating Voldemort, Sirius and Harry find themselves in alternate dimension where Lily and James didn’t die—but they did. In this new alternate universe they become pranksters that annoy the Death Eater’s. All of this makes for a thoroughly entertaining, and funny story.

This fanfiction was written before the release of The Deathly Hallows, so expect some of the plot points to be slightly different.

4. Harry Potter and the Boy Who Lived by The Santi

This is another fanfiction set in an alternate universe where Harry Potter isn’t the boy who lived. Instead it’s his brother, Nathan, who is.

While Nathan has to worry about all of the things we know that Harry struggled with in the original books, in this story Harry becomes a bookworm and transfers to study at Drumstrang Institute of Magic instead of Hogwarts.

This story has since been abandoned by the original author, but there’s still 12 amazing chapters that will get you hooked in no time.

5. Harry Potter and the Wastelands of Time by joe6991

Set during the books and Harry’s mission to defeat Voldemort, Harry finds himself making an unlikely deal that brings all of his enemies even closer—and also causes some new ones to reveal themselves.

In this 28-chapter story, the end of the world is drawing ever nearer, but for Harry it’s only just getting started.

6. The Lie I’ve Lived by jbern

This fanfiction picks up right where the Prisoner of Azkaban left off and sees Harry blasting Dementors away and in the process breaking loose of all of James Potter’s memories.

What follows is the Triwizard Tournamount, which sees Harry take no prisoners and turn into the hero that he really wants to be.

7. Backward With Purpose by deadwoodpecker

Harry Potter fans love alternate universes in their fanfictions, so there’s so many to choose from, including Backwards with Purpose.

This is another fanfic that involves time travel and sees Harry, Ron and Ginny go back in time after Harry finally defeats Voldemort. After the battle, the 3 are the only people who remain, so they have to go back in order to prevent the destruction of the world as they know it.

Backwards with Purpose is a fun adventure story that gets you hooked into the story from the very first chapter!

8. Delenda Est by Lord Silvere

This is another story for Harry Potter fans that are also into time travel. This story sees an adult Harry Potter, set long after the defeat of Voldemort, travel back in time. During his travels in time he meets a young Bellatrix Lestrange.

To many Harry Potter fans, this pairing may seem a little odd, considering what happened in the original books. But in this fanfiction, the 2 pair up together and change the course of history.

9. Prince of the Dark Kingdom by Mizuni-sama

In an alternate universe, when the contents of the original books never happened, Voldemort is the ruler of the kingdom after winning the Wizarding War and Lily James flee to another country, away from Godric’s Hollow.

Harry’s parents end up being killed by robbers which leads to Harry being sent to live with the Dursleys. During his stay, he accidentally uses magic and is forced to go back to the wizarding world his parents once fled.

10. Running On Air by Eleventy7

The final fanfiction that we recommend all Harry Potter fans read happens right after the 7th book ends. The story sees Harry investigating the disappearance of Draco Malfoy and reads like your typical detective novel—if that’s something you’re in to.

The story is a touching and interesting dive into the relationship between Draco and Harry as their relationship changes a lot throughout the fanfic. If you’ve ever not been a fan of Draco throughout the books, this may be the fanfiction where you change your mind after seeing his more emotional side.

Have you read of any of these Harry Potter fan fictions before? If so, let us know what your favorite ones are, or if there are any that we’ve missed.

Story by Angelina Grin