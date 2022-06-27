Texas Sportsbook Promo Code: Wimbledon Free Bets

Wimbledon 2022 is upon us as first round matches kick off on Monday. With the field the closest it has been in years for both the men’s and women’s titles, it could well be one of the most surprising iterations in recent memory.

Best Texas Sportsbook Promo Code

Use code INSIDERS to receive a $1000 Free Bet at BetOnline

to receive a $1000 Free Bet at BetOnline Sportsbook promo code INSIDERS is available now for all Texans.

is available now for all Texans. Get 50% of your deposit matched up to $1000

Free Bets valid for all sports and events this week

How to claim the Texas Sportsbook Promo Codes?

BetOnline’s exclusive Texas Sportsbook Promo Code can be claimed by following the simple steps listed below:

Sign up to BetOnline by clicking this link

Deposit cash using the promo code ‘ INSIDERS ‘

‘ Redeem your free bets of up to $1000 from BetOnline. Eg. Deposit $2000, get $100 in free bets. Deposit $500, get $250 in free bets

Code available to all Texas residents and across the country

Additional bonuses available to Bitcoin deposits.

What Can I Bet On For Wimbledon 2022?

First round matches get underway on Monday providing the Great British weather holds off, and there are a plethora of matches to sink your teeth into.

Last year’s winner and current favourite Novak Djokovic will feature on the opening day, while two-time winner Andy Murray returns to centre court in the later match.

Of course, betting on the outright winner is the most popular market for punters and fans, but there are hundreds of other opportunities to make money such as individual set markets, winning margins and beyond.

Wimbledon 2022 Odds | Outright Winner

35-year-old Novak Djokovic is current favourite, and if his win las year is any indication of his continuing hunger for success, it could well be another fruitful tournament for the Serbian. World no.1 and 2 Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev will both be absent, making the path a little clearer for the current champion to retain his title.

Elsewhere, last year’s runner up Matteo Berettini got his preparations well and truly underway having retained his Queen’s title last week, while Rafael Nadal will be hoping to win a first Wimbledon since 2010 and move three clear of Djokovic and Federer on the all-time Grand Slam winners list.

See below for the latest BetOnline odds for Wimbledon 2022.

Player Ouright Odds Play Novak Djokovic 8/11 Matteo Berettini 11/5 Rafael Nadal 9/4 Carlos Alcaraz 100/1 Hubert Hurkacz 100/1 Felix Aliassime 250/1 Stefanos Tsitsipas 250/1 Marin Cilic 250/1

BetOnline Promo Code Key T&Cs

Available to all US Residents

All Texas Residents Eligible for Bonus

18+

All Payment Methods Accepted

More Texas Sportsbook Free Bets